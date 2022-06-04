French Open: Rafael Nadal's Touching Gesture To Zverev After Horrific Ankle Injury| WATCH

Rafael Nadal is just one match away from the 14th French Open title following his entry into the Roland Garros final. Nadal entered the final after his semi-final opponent Alexander Zverev retired from the match due to a horrifying ankle injury. The decision was taken with Nadal leading 7-6 (8), 6-6. However, the 'King of Clay' won everyone's heart with his heartfelt gesture toward his German opponent.

French Open: Rafael Nadal hugs Alexander Zverev

The Alexander Zverev injury incident happened during the 12th game of the second set. Zverev looked to retrieve a backhand return from Nadal. Even though the forehand from the German went wide he crashed on the ground and shouted in pain holding his ankle. Zverev was immediately helped into a wheelchair and taken off the court for treatment. He came back a few moments later in crutches and withdrew himself from the match. Rafael Nadal walked up to him and hugged him the gesture which was appreciated by the fans.

Rafael Nadal on Alexander Zverev's injury

Rafael Nadal also heaped praise on Alexander Zverev for having an outstanding tournament. Speaking during the on-court interview Rafael Nadal said “Very tough and very sad for him, honestly, he was playing an unbelievable tournament. I know how much he’s fighting to win a Grand Slam but for the moment he was very unlucky. The only thing is I’m sure he’s going to win not one, much more than one, and I wish him all the best and a very fast recovery. But at the same time, to finish that way, I’ve been there in a small room with Sascha before we came back on the court, and to see him crying there is a very tough moment so all the best to him.”

He further added “Had been a super tough match, three hours, and we didn’t even finish the second set. It’s one of the biggest challenges on the tour when he’s playing at this super high level. Difficult to say a lot of things today in this situation. Of course, for me, being in the final of Roland-Garros one more time is a dream, without a doubt".

In addition to bidding for a 14th trophy from the French Open, Rafael Nadal can claim his 22nd Grand Slam title to add to the men's record he already holds after his winning g at the Australian Open in January. If Rafael Nadal wins the French Open final on Sunday then It would be the first time the Spaniard ever has won the first two legs of the calendar-year Grand Slam.