Gerard Pique Reveals Why He Sleeps For Barely Four To Five Hours A Night

Barcelona and former Spain defender Gerard Pique has revealed that he barely sleeps for four to five hours a night. The defender attributed this lack of sleep to many non-footballing commitments. One of the many projects that Pique is involved includes the Davis Cup that was recently hosted in Madrid. Pique also runs a sports entertainment company named Kosmos, which looks after some of the most famous sporting events in the world, such as the Davis Cup.

Gerard Pique insists Barcelona is his last club

Gerard Pique stated that there were players who owned restaurants or other businesses, there were players who played video games, there were players who spent their days on their phones and there were players who devoted their time to their families. The player further added that each player devoted their time to whatever excited them the most. Pique also opened up about his commitment to Barcelona and affirmed that it will be his last team. He cannot think of wearing any other shirt other than that of Barcelona. He confessed that being in Barcelona was his greatest dream.

Gerard Pique aims to play for Barcelona atleast till 2022

Gerard Pique further commented on his retirement plans. He was quick to say that if he feels that his game is dropping, he will consider leaving the club. Pique hopes to play at Barcelona at least till 2022. Gerard Pique had retired from international duty, after playing an important part in the team’s World Cup and Euro wins in 2010 and 2012 respectively.

Gerard Pique is a vital player for Barcelona, having taken over a key leadership role in the team after the departure of former captain and defender Carles Puyol in 2014. Pique moved to Barcelona from Manchester United in 2008 and has been a major part of the team’s success since. He has won eight LaLiga titles, three Champions Leagues and six Copa Del Reys so far with Barcelona.

