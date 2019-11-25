Roger Federer Replies To Gerard Pique Over His Non-participation In Davis Cup

World No 3 Roger Federer and football star Gerard Pique have been at loggerheads with each other ever since the footballer backed Kosmos company decided to revamp the Davis Cup format. Last year in August, the Swiss legend admitted that it’s a bit odd to see a footballer arrive and meddle in the tennis business. He even said that the Davis Cup should not become the Pique Cup.

Gerard Pique takes dig at Roger Federer

Earlier this month, Pique said he remained hopeful of getting Federer to play the Davis Cup. He had said that he always wanted to respect the process. He added that they talked with his agent about the possibility of Switzerland (playing) in 2020. He had said that he would send a formal letter to Roger.

Davis Cup: Roger Federer reply to Gerard Pique over non-participation

The former World No 1 gave an answer to the questions revolving around his non-participation at the Davis Cup Finals 2019. He said that Davis Cup has given him a lot to him and he gave a lot to Davis Cup too. He even said that he won’t ever tell anything bad about it. The Swiss legend said that Laver Cup is three years old, while Davis Cup is 120-years old. He added that if they see that as competition, then he will take it with a smile.

Presently, Federer is in Mexico and will be playing an exhibition match against Alexander Zverev. On Thursday, Federer’s exhibition match in Colombia got cancelled because of curfew in the city following the recent riots in the town.

Rafael Nadal guides Spain to Davis Cup title

Rafael Nadal clinched the sixth Davis Cup title for Spain over Canada in front of a jubilant home crowd in Madrid. The World No 1 defeated Denis Shapovalov 6-3 7-6 (9-7) and sealed the title. Roberto Bautista Agut too returned to the team three days after his father's death. He had earlier beaten 19-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 in the opener to give Spain the lead.

Nadal has won all eight of his rubbers this week to help Spain to a first title since 2011. He ensured that local fans were celebrating at the end of the inaugural edition of the competition's revamped version.