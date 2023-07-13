'He has power and pace of a Ronaldo, mixed with the deftness of touch and feel of a Messi'

Carlos Alcaraz has been pitted as one of the favourites to win the Wimbledon 2023. The Spaniard remains in connection for his first Wimbledon title as he will face Daniil Medvedev on Friday on the Centre Court. He has managed to cut down all his shortcomings so far, but Medvedev will pose a great threat to his credentials. Alcaraz is after his second Grand Slam title following his triumph in the US Open this year.

3 things you need to know

Lionel Messi will be unveiled as an Inter Miami player next week

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr this year

Carlos Alcaraz is set to face Daniil Medvedev in the Wimbledon semifinal.

Former England striker showered praise on Carlos Alcaraz

Alcaraz has been receiving rave reviews for his performance on the grass court and former England striker Gary Lineker lavished praises on the youngster, drawing comparisons with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. He took to Twitter to post:

"What a talent, @carlosalcaraz is. He looks and moves like a footballer, with the power and pace of a Ronaldo, mixed with the deftness of touch and feel of a Messi, but with a racket."

Also Read: Just 5% of women’s players at Wimbledon have a female coach; Tennis tour wants to change that

What a talent, @carlosalcaraz is. He looks and moves like a footballer, with the power and pace of a Ronaldo, mixed with the deftness of touch and feel of a Messi, but with a racket. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 12, 2023

Will Carlos Alcaraz manage to break the Novak Djokovic myth?

Alcaraz will face Novak Djokovic in the summit clash should he manage to get past Medvedev and the Serbian wins his semifinal clash. They have stayed on the right track for a grand showdown and the player earlier expressed his inner to face the current number two in the final.

Also Read: 'He doesn't only watch...' Carlos Alcaraz's nonchalant response to Djokovic's allegations against father

"It is going to be a really tough one. But obviously, my dream is to play a final here. Even better if it is Novak."

It remains to be seen whether Alcaraz can avenge his French Open semifinal defeat as the player has shown a lot of promise in this tournament. On the other hand, Djokovic has won the last four Wimbledon titles and is on course towards his 8th title at the All England club.