How Could Aus Open Champion Rafael Nadal Secure 22nd Grand Slam Title At Roland Garros?

Rafael Nadal made an incredible start to the 2022 season by capturing the Australian Open title on Sunday beating Daniil Medvedev in a five-set thriller. The Australian Open title win was his 21st Grand Slam title making him the first to reach the landmark leaving behind Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. The win on Sunday was just the second title for the Spaniard in Melbourne, however, it is the French Open tournament that has been Rafael Nadal's favourite playground with the former World No 1 dominating the clay.

Will Rafael win his 22nd Grand Slam title by winning the French Open?

Speaking of Rafael Nadal's French Open career, the Spaniard has won it 13 times. The French Open is scheduled to begin on May 22 and once again Nadal will be the favourite to pocket yet another Roland Garros title. A win at Roland Garros will see Nadal extending his Grand Slam record to 22 over Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic will be the man to beat at Roland Garros if he plays. The current status of Serbian's vaccination still remains unclear casting doubt over his participation at French Open. The World No. 1, was deported from Australia on January 16, on the eve of the Australian Open, after his visa was revoked.

Djokovic is the defending champion in Paris however the French government's decision to ban athletes, both French and foreign, from accessing sports venues or taking part in events if they do not have a vaccination pass could pose a grave danger to his chances of defending the crown.

France’s vaccine pass law was approved by the parliament on Sunday and it requires people to have a certificate of vaccination to enter public places such as restaurants, cafes, cinemas, and long-distance trains. As reported by AP, the French sports ministry also said that once the new law is placed, no exemptions will be made until further notice.

Rafael Nadal Grand Slam titles

Rafael Nadal has won the French Open a record 13 times. He also has two Wimbledon, four US Open titles and two Australian Open titles till date in his career. Nadal's French Open titles came in 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010,2011,2012,2014,2017, 2018,2019 and 2020. The US Open titles came in year 2010,2013,2017 and 2019. The two Wimbledon title game in 2008,2010 and the two Australian Open crown was won by him in the year 2009 and 2022.

With 36 ATP 1000 Masters titles, Rafael Nadal is second on the list, with only Novak Djokovic having won more (37). The Spanish player has registered the most number of career wins with 398 with Roger Federer second behind him having won 381 career matches. With his win in the AUS Open 2022 Nadal has now won 57 big titles, second only to Novak Djokovic (62).