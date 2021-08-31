'I Need Shoes': 'Underprepared' Andy Murray Sweats Through Footwear, Rues Getting One Pair

There was plenty of drama when the two-time Olympic gold medalist Andy Murray locked horns with the third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round of the US Open 2021 on Sunday. It so happened that Murray desperately needed shoes after he had tumbled to the ground on his artificial hip, losing his balance in sweat-soaked shoes and leaving splotches on Arthur Ashe Stadium's blue court from his soggy clothing.

Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Andy Murray Shoes

After that embarrassing moment, Andy Murray muttered to himself after which he angrily conveyed a message to his team that he needed new footwear and also made it clear that he did not have another pair of shoes as a replacement.

“I need shoes and I don’t have any other shoes,” said a helpless Murray.

While asking for help, the Brit was also reportedly heard using the word 'Underprepared'. However, the reason behind the same is unknown. It can be assumed that either Andy Murray was referring to the new pair of shoes that he desperately wanted or it had got anything to do with his first-round match.

US Open 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas stages a great fightback after the early setback

While his shoes did turn out to be a distraction for him, the multiple-time Olympic gold medalist tried his level best to ensure that it did not hamper his progress in the match but, Stefanos Tsitsipas proved to be too good for him on the day as he emerged victorious in the tiebreak and he levelled things up at 1-1.

Andy Murray overcame a bizarre shoe debacle to lead one set to nil, and two sets to one. Nonetheless, the reigning world number 3 staged a brilliant comeback and was he found his rhythm, there was no looking back for him as the Greek player fought his way back to win 2-6, 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Apart from the shoe debacle, the Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas also witnessed the 2012 US Open Champion losing his composure after Tsitsipas had taken an eight-minute toilet break before the fifth set of their first-round match. As per reports, the three-time Grand Slam winner had told the US Open match supervisor Gerry Armstrong that it never takes him that long to go to the bathroom ever.