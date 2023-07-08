'I would be astonished to see it': Stan Wawrinka makes huge Novak Djokovic admission

Novak Djokovic will seek his fifth Wimbledon title in a row as the Serbian reached the round of 16 on Saturday. He got the better of Stanislas Wawrinka in the third round as he crossed another hurdle towards his target. The much-anticipated game proved to be a one-sided clash as the Serbian dominated throughout the match. Djokovic will now face Hubert Hurkacz in the next round.

3 things you need to know

Novak Djokovic currently holds 7 Wimbledon title

The Serbian has the most number of Grand Slam titles in the Open era

He will equal Roger Federer's Wimbledon tally if he lifts the title at the All England Club

Stanislas Wawrinka lavished praises on Novak Djokovic

Wawrinka did not pose an outstanding record against the current world number two and it was quite evident in the game. This was the 27th meeting between the two stalwarts and the Serbian took the game away with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-1,7-6 (5). Djokovic has now equalled Pete Sampras' record of winning 31 back-to-back matches at Wimbledon.

Wawrinka took the occasion to lavish praise on his opponent, as he claimed he will be astonished to see any player getting the better of Djokovic. Carlos Alcaraz is touted to be his principal competitor and if the Spaniard can manage to win all his matches, he will meet him in the final.

Wawrinka said, “Djokovic is the best in the world.

“Someone can beat him. One match can lead to many scenarios. But 'here.”

“It was a tough match, as I expected. Right now, he's the best player to play. It's tough for me to play him here in Wimbledon. At the end, I'm quite happy with my performance. At least I gave a fight at the end. I was playing better. I was a bit more focus on myself.

“Of course, as I expected, it was going to be tough to play against him. I'm not at his level right now. I'm not at his level of confidence, of play, of everything. I was trying to just play my best game tonight.”