'I'm The Boss In The House': Elina Svitolina Says Fiance Gael Monfils Has To Listen To Her

While Gael Monfils may dictate terms during his matches on court, he certainly does not have the luxury of doing the same at home as revealed by his fiancee Elina Svitolina. The tennis power couple announced on their social media handles that they would be tying the knot sometime in July this year. Here is a look at the Elina Svitolina French Open 2021 tournament results so far, and what the Ukrainian had to say about her French boyfriend.

Elina Svitolina French Open 2021 results so far

Elina Svitolina's French Open 2021 tournament has gotten off to a great start as she has won both her opening games in straight sets. Svitolina beat France's Oceane Babel 6-2, 7-5 in the first round before beating United States' Ann Li 6-0, 6-4 in the next round. The Ukrainian will now face Czech Republic's Barbora Krejčíková in the third round.

Elina Svitolina reveals she is the boss of the house

During the post-match interview, Elina Svitolina not only reflected on her match against Ann Li but also spoke about an interesting topic. The Ukrainian was asked about her fiance Gael Monfils and regarding their views on tennis. Speaking of Monfils, Svitolina said, "He always has to agree with me because I’m the boss in the house." Such humour is exactly what makes the tennis power couple a fan favourite.

Both Svitolina and Monfils have demonstrated interest in each other's matches as seen in the earlier rounds. The Ukrainian was seen sitting in the Frenchman's camp after her first-round match and is expected to cheer her boyfriend for the second round match as well. Monfils is currently playing his second-round match against Mikael Ymer. As things stand, the Frenchman is currently losing 6-0, 2-6, 6-4, 2-0.

Elina Svitolina reveals Gael Monfils' impact on her tennis and life

In an interview earlier in the year, Elina Svitolina revealed how Gael Monfils has helped her become calmer. "I'm more open with my coach and also with Gaël about the tennis and my feelings. This really changed, I think, for the past, I don't know, nine, 10 months. I just always love the way that he pushes me to be better, and I also try to motivate him to be a better person, a better tennis player. I think this is the way that it has to be, and you have to really support each other and push for better results," said the Ukrainian.