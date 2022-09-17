India Vs Norway Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Davis Cup 2022 Match?

After losing the men’s singles tie against Norway on Day 1, India has a mountain to climb on Day 2 of the Davis Cup Group I tie. Day 1 of India vs Norway Davis cup featured the new World No. 2 and US Open finalist Casper Ruud taking on Prajnesh Gunneswaran in the opening singles tie. The match was like a cakewalk for Rudd who defeated Gunneswaran with a score of 6-1, 6-4. However, the major disappointment for the India team was Ramkumar Ramanathan losing to lower-ranked player Viktor Durasovic. Ramanathan was handed a 1-6, 4-6 defeat by Durasovic.

Day 2 of the tie will feature three more matches with India needing to win all their matches to progress to the next stage. Day 2 is likely to begin with Casper Ruud and Viktor Durasovic taking on doubles specialist duo Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni. If the Indians manage to win this tie, then Ramkumar Ramanathan will face Casper Ruud which will most likely be the last game of the tie. Here are the details regarding where to catch India vs Norway live streaming.

Where is India vs Norway Davis cup match being played?

The India vs Norway Davis Cup 2022 World Group I tie is being currently played at Hakons Hall in Lillehammer, Norway.

When will the India vs Norway Davis cup match begin?

The India vs Norway Davis cup match is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 PM IST.

Davis Cup Tie - India vs Norway : World Group 1.



The Tie will be telecast live on Eurosport/DD Sports.



The first of the two singles matches will start at 9.30 p.m. IST on Friday. The second day’s play, with doubles as the first match, will open at 5.30 p.m. IST on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/CwZ4Cmx57v — All India Tennis Association (@AITA__Tennis) September 16, 2022

How to watch the live telecast of the India vs Norway Davis cup match?

The live telecast details of India vs Norway Davis cup match will be available on Eurosport and DD Sports.

Where to catch India vs Bangladesh live streaming?

There is no exact information available on where to catch live streaming of the India vs Norway Davis Cup World Group I tie.

Davis Cup 2022: India vs Norway schedule

Saturday, September 17

Viktor Durasovic/Casper Ruud vs Yuki Bhambri/Saketh Myneni - 5:30 PM IST

Casper Ruud vs Ramkumar Ramanathan - 7:30 PM IST

Viktor Durasovic vs Prajnesh Gunneswaran - 9:30 PM IST

India vs Norway Davis Cup Squads

India – Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal, Sasikumar Mukund, Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni

Non Playing Captain – Rohit Rajpal

Norway – Casper Ruud, Viktor Durasovic, Lukas Hellum Lileengen, Herman Hoeyeraal, Simen Sunde Bratholm

Non Playing Captain – Anders Haseth