Injury No Bar For Nadal As Spaniard Eyes 14th French Open Crown; Writes 'See You Paris'

Rafael Nadal's foot injury resurfaced recently when he faced Denis Shapalov at the Italian Open clay-court tournament. The Australian Open champion went on to lose the tie 6-1, 5-7, 2-6. During the post-match press conference, the Spaniard had vowed to do everything in his power – including having his doctor on hand in Paris – to try and win the French Open title. Nadal in his recent social media post gave fans an update regarding his French Open participation.

Rafael Nadal set's his eyes on the French Open title

Rafael Nadal is not yet ready to give up on the French Open title at Roland Garros and is ready to battle for the trophy despite the chronic foot injury. The 13 times French Open Champion took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself practising on the court as he prepares for the French Open tournament. He captioned the image, "Today in Manacor, at the Rafa Nadal Academy… See you Wednesday, Paris @rolandgarros."

Rafael Nadal injury

35-year-old Rafael Nadal missed the majority of the last season owing to a foot problem, however, he made a remarkable comeback to win the Australian Open in January. Following the exit from the Italian Open Rafael Nadal while speaking about his injury said, “I had my foot again with a lot of pain. I am a player living with an injury; it is nothing new. It's something that is there. Unfortunately, my day-by-day is difficult, honestly… it’s difficult for me to accept the situation sometimes. Today at half the second set, it starts and then it wasn't playable for me… I don't want to take away anything from Denis… Today is for him. Well done for him.”

Rafael Nadal French Open history

Rafael Nadal made the Roland Garros tournament his own since making his debut at the age of 18 in 2005. The Spaniard won the French Open title in his first visit and became the last teenager with a Major crown. Nadal claimed nine out of ten Roland Garros titles between 2005 and 2014 and became the most successful player at a single Major in history. Following his poor campaign back in 2015 and 2016, Nadal went on to secure four more titles between 2017 and 2020 to extend his tally to 13