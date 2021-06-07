Jabeur Vs Gauff Live: How To Watch French Open Live? Jabeur Vs Gauff Prediction

In a battle of equals, No. 24 seed Ons Jabeur and No. 25 seed Coco Gauff will be facing each other in the upcoming French Open Round of 16. Both players – having played some good matches in their last few encounters – will most likely keep the audiences at the edge of their seats as they compete in Round 4. Whoever wins will face either Sloane Stephens or Barbora Krejčíková in the quarterfinals.

Previously, Gauff and Jabeur have faced each other thrice, Gauff having a 2-1 advantage over the Tunisian. They played against each other for the first time at the Lexington Open last season. Jabeur won her first match against Gauff this year at the Charleston quarterfinal.

Last year, Jabeur had made it to the French Open's fourth round, and was a favourite in her Round 3 match vs Magda Linette. Though she lost the first set 3-6, she dominated and secured a 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 victory in 1 hour and 29 minutes. She had previously beaten Yulia Putintseva and Astra Sharma in straight sets.

Coco Gauff is into the second week at #RolandGarros after Jen Brady was forced to retire due to injury. pic.twitter.com/rVVEt6fhzo — US Open Tennis (@usopen) June 5, 2021

Gauff, on the other hand, might be looking for a big win at Roland Garros this year. If she wins Round 4, she will be in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal. She beat Aliaksandra Krunic and Wang Qiang before eliminating Jennifer Brady (who left injured) in Round 3. The young 17-year-old won the first set in 23 minutes. Here is a look at how to watch French Open 2021 live in India.

Jabeur vs Gauff live: How to watch French Open live broadcast in India

Indian fans who want to watch the French Open 2021 live broadcast this year can do so via the Star Sports Network. Additionally, it will also be available to stream on Star Sports via the Disney+Hotstar platform. That being said, the live scores and all other updates will be available via French Open's website and other social media handles. To use Disney+ Hotstar, one will have to choose a subscription plan that suits them.

Jabeur vs Gauff prediction

Coco Gauff will beat Jabeur to secure a quarterfinal spot.

French Open Women's singles bracket

Fourth Round

Sloane Stephens vs Barbora Krejčíková – June 7, 2:30 PM IST

Ons Jabeur vs Coco vs Gauff – June 7, 3:30 PM IST

Sofia Kenin vs Maria Sakkari – June 7, 5:45 PM IST

Marta Kostyuk vs Iga Świątek – June 8, 12:30 AM IST

Quarterfinals

Elena Rybakina vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova – June 8, TBD

Tamara Zidanšek vs Paula Badosa – June 8, TBD

