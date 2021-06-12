Krejcikova Vs Pavlyuchenkova Live Stream, Prediction: How To Watch French Open 2021 Final?

Barbora Krejcikova will go up against World No. 32 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the 2021 French Open women's singles final. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST (3:00 PM local time) on Saturday, June 12, from Court Phillippe-Chatrier. Here are the Krejcikova vs Pavlyuchenkova live streaming details, how to watch French Open 2021 final in India, the Krejcikova vs Pavlyuchenkova prediction and the head to head stats for the match.

French Open 2021: Barbora Krejcikova vs Pavlyuchenkova final match preview

After a massive shakeup, the 2021 French Open women's singles final will now have two first-time Grand Slam finalists fighting it out for a chance to take home the Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen on Saturday. This means that for the first time after the 1978 Australian Open, there will be two first-time finalists in a Grand Slam tournament. A veteran of over 15 years, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is far more experienced compared to her opponent.

The Russian's best performance this year came just before she travelled to Paris, as she made it to the semi-finals at the Madrid Open. Having defeated some big names like third seed Aryna Sabalenka, two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka and 21st seed Elena Rybakina and Tamara Zidanšek so far, Pavlyuchenkova will be confident of her chances in this final.

Meanwhile, Barbora Krejcikova will be under considerable pressure as she looks to win her first Grand Slam final. The World No. 33 has had a brilliant lead up into the French Open, winning the Internationaux De Strasbourg and reaching Round 3 of the Italian Open. Having defeated compatriot Kristýna Plíšková, 32 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, No. 5 Elina Svitolina, Sloane Stephens and American challenger Coco Gauff so far, Krejcikova will be well equipped to defend herself against Pavlyuchenkova's serve.

How to watch French Open 2021 final? Krejcikova vs Pavlyuchenkova final channel

The Krejcikova vs Pavlyuchenkova match will be available and telecast live on the Star Sports Select 1/2 channels in India. For fans wondering how to watch French Open 2021 live in India, the Krejcikova vs Pavlyuchenkova live stream will be available on the Disney+Hotstar website and app with a subscription. French Open 2021 updates and live scores will be available on the social media handles and website of the tournament as well as on the ATP and WTA social media/websites.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Pavlyuchenkova h2h record

This will be the first career singles meeting between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Barbora Krejcikova, putting their head to head at 0-0 coming into this game.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Pavlyuchenkova prediction

According to our Barbora Krejcikova vs Pavlyuchenkova prediction, Pavlyuchenkova will win this match and take home her first Grand Slam title on Saturday.

Image Credits: ATP Tour Twitter