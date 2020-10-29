Kyrgios Draws Comparisons Between Federer And Michael Jordan, Speaks On Nadal's Latest Win

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios has revealed his verdict on the GOAT debate and explained why no other tennis player comes close to the 20-time Grand Slam winner, Roger Federer. The Australian also drew similarities between Federer and NBA icon, Michael Jordan, stating that the Swiss superstar has been the most "dominant' player of all time. However, Kyrgios also spoke about 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal's latest triumph at the French Open and admitted that he "wasn't surprised" with the Spaniard's impressive display.

Nick Kyrgios highlights similarities between Roger Federer and six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan

While speaking to Courtside Huddle, Nick Kyrgios, a vivid basketball fan, highlighted the similarities between Roger Federer and Michael Jordan. The 25-year-old explained why Federer was the GOAT, "You look at him (Federer). He's just the most dominant tennis player of all time. He almost has a Michael Jordan type status, the main guy that everyone talks about." Kyrgios went on to shower praise on Federer and revealed that 39-year-old has quite a unique and special way of playing the game.

Kyrgios: "Federer is still the greatest, he has the status of Jordan"



Roger Federer and Nick Kyrgios have faced each other eight times in total. The head-to-head record stands at 6-1 in favour of the Swiss star. Kyrgios' sole win over Federer came during the Madrid Masters in the Round of 32 as the score ended 6-7(2) 7-6(5) 7-6(12). Federer last played in January at the 2020 Australian Open, where he lost to the eventual winner, Novak Djokovic, in the semi-final 6-7(7-1) 4-6 3-6.

Kyrgios "wasn't surprised" with Rafael Nadal winning the 2020 French Open

Although Kyrgios admitted that he has had his differences with Rafael Nadal in the past, he labelled the Spaniard an “absolute champion” following his record 13th French Open title earlier this month. Nadal matched Federer's 20th Grand Slam title with his victory at the French Open and Kyrgios said, "I wasn't really surprised when he (Nadal) cruised to his record French Open title. He is an absolute champion that's his backyard. I think he's lost only twice in his entire career there, remarkable."

Kyrgios and Nadal have been involved in some thrilling matches over the recent years. The two players have met eight times with Nadal coming out victorious on five occasions and Kyrgios getting the better of the 34-year-old thrice.

