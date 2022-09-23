Laver Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Roger Federer's Final ATP Event?

All eyes are expected to be at The O2 arena on Friday when Roger Federer gets on the tennis court for one last time in his two-decades-long professional career. The Swiss Maestro would pair up with longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal in doubles action to take on the American duo of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe. Ahead of what promises to be an emotional night featuring one of the all-time greats, here is a look at how to watch Laver Cup 2022 live in India, the UK, the US and Australia.

What time will Federer's last match begin?

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's doubles match will begin live at 12:50 AM IST on Friday, September 23.

How to watch Laver Cup 2022 live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the Laver Cup 2022 live can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of all the clashes on the official social media handles of the Laver Cup.

No matter where in the world you're watching the #LaverCup from this weekend, find out how you can tune in here:



📺 https://t.co/TB6EPdhRZP pic.twitter.com/Ri6rE42K7S — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 22, 2022

Laver Cup 2022 live streaming details

As for the Laver Cup 2022 live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app or website.

How to watch Federer's last tournament in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch Roger Federer's last competitive match live can tune in to Eurosport, whose network will also provide the live stream. The Swiss Maestro's doubles clash will begin live at 8:20 PM BST on Friday, September 23.

Where to watch Laver Cup 2022 live in US?

United States fans wanting to watch the Laver Cup 2022 live can tune in to the Tennis Channel. Roger Federer's last match will begin live at 3:20 PM ET on Friday, September 23.

How to watch Federer's last ATP event in Australia?

Meanwhile, fans in Australia can watch Roger Federer's last match on Stan Sport. His doubles match will begin live at 5:20 AM AEST on Saturday, September 24.

Laver Cup 2022 teams

Team Europe: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Matteo Berrettini, Bjorn Borg (captain)

Team World: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Frances Tiafoe, Diego Schwartzman, Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz, Jack Sock, John McEnroe (captain)