Laver Cup: Roger Federer To Pair With Rafael Nadal For Final ATP Event? Details Revealed

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer became the biggest talking point in the tennis world after announcing retirement last week. It is now believed that the Swiss great is likely to miss the men’s singles event at the Laver Cup 2022.

Speaking to Schweizer Radio and Fernsehen (SRF) on Tuesday, Federer clarified, “Maybe I can play doubles with Rafa, that would be an absolute." The duo memorably played a doubles match alongside each other in the inaugural edition in 2017. Teaming up together, Nadal and Federer had claimed a win over Sam Querrey and Jack Sock back then.

The Laver Cup 2022 will be Federer’s final on-court appearance as a player and will see him being reunited with greats like Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. In his retirement post last Thursday, Federer revealed that his battle against knee injury has forced her to end his professional tennis career. The 41-year-old arrived in London for his final ATP event and spoke to RTS about his retirement.

What does future hold for Roger Federer after retirement?

Federer said he is ‘relieved’ to take the call of ending his career while mentioning that he is “ very happy to have been able to have the career I have had." At the same time, he added, “It can’t be that I’m trying to run after something that is hardly realistic anymore,” before saying that his recovery from the injury was not satisfactory, as his knee was not letting him go.

"Then I received a scan that was not great, and there was no more progress. I told myself that it was over. Honestly, I didn't want to do it anymore,” he said. On being asked about his plans about the future, the 20-time Grand Slam title winner said, "I do not know exactly what my future will be, but I do not want to completely distance myself from the sport that has given me everything."

A 'bittersweet' retirement and beyond

Earlier last week, Federer announced the ‘bittersweet’ decision to retire from tennis. “I have laughed and cried, felt joy and pain, and most of all I have felt incredibly alive. Through my travels, I have met many wonderful people who will remain friends for life, who consistently took time out of their busy schedules to come watch me play and cheer me on around the globe,” the Swiss maestro wrote.

The Laver Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin on September 23. The tournament is played between teams from Europe and the rest of the world. The 2022 edition of the tournament will be held at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.