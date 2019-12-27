Leander Paes Had Been Contemplating Retirement Since Last 4-5 Months: Vece Paes

The year 2020 will witness India's greatest tennis player Leander Paes bidding farewell to the tennis court after a glorious career. Paes announced on Wednesday that 2020 will be his farewell year and his father Vece Paes revealed that this decision was something that his son was thinking about for a while.

Leander Paes' retirement

India's ace tennis player Leander Paes wished his fans on the occasion of Christmas from his official Twitter account. He thanked his parents for their guidance and support throughout his career. Paes dropped a bombshell by claiming that 2020 will be his last hurrah in professional tennis.

Leander Paes' father Vece Paes talks on his retirement

Vece Paes revealed that performing well at the 2020 Tokyo Games and the Davis Cup Qualifiers were the 18-time Grand Slam winner's top two priorities before he permanently bids goodbye to the sport. Speaking to a leading media publication, he further added that Leander Paes has been thinking about retirement plans since the last 4-5 months. Age is catching up fast with the 46-year-old Paes as he wants to spend more time with his daughter, Aiyana now. Paes has dedicated 35 years of his life to the game of tennis, making him one of India's finest tennis players as well as its decorated sportspersons.

Leander Paes' tennis career

The 46-year-old Leander Paes has won a total of 18 Grand Slam titles, which includes 8 doubles and 10 mixed doubles titles. Paes turned pro in 1991 and won a bronze medal for India in singles in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. Paes has competed in every Olympics between 1992 and 2016, making him the only Indian to feature in seven editions of the marquee event.

Leander Paes' partnership with Mahesh Bhupathi

During the late 1990s, Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi became the No. 1 ranked doubles pair in the world. Both the players went onto win three Grand Slam titles together. Earlier this year, Paes represented India at the Davis Cup and recorded his 44th win in the competition’s doubles category, alongside debutant Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan as India steamrolled Pakistan 4-0.