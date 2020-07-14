Lendale Johnson Lauds Roger Federer, Djokovic, Andy Murray For Supporting LGBTQ Athletes

Tennis stars Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray are exceptional when it comes to their prowess on the court. However, these tennis maestros have not only set an example of excellence on the field but off the field as well. They have been splendid ambassadors not just for tennis but also the sporting world as a whole.

Lendale Johnson career: American tennis star lauds Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic & Andy Murray for supporting LGBTQ athletes

All three tennis icons have been staunch in their support for social causes throughout their career and have been a part of several movements. Right from pay disparity to ensuring fair treatment of wheelchair event players, these tennis stars have come forward and done their bit. Recently, former tennis player Lendale Johnson asserted that Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have stood like a rock to support LGBTQ athletes.

In a column written for The Metro, Lendale Johnson acknowledged the support of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in helping LGBTQ athletes overcome the difficulties they face in their careers. Lendale Johnson also wrote about several issues faced by the LGBTQ community. The American international pointed out how Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray have never shied away from speaking about the issue and have continued supporting them which has helped a lot of players who were struggling to come out.

Lendale Johnson mentioned that opening a dialogue during interviews and press conferences is a pivotal step in banishing the stigma. He lauded Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Andy Murray who have previously stepped up as allies and done just that. In his column, Lendale Johnson also talked about what it means to be an openly gay tennis player growing up in America. Lendale Johnson spoke in length on the various struggles that LGBTQ tennis players have faced over the years.

In 2013, Roger Federer had expressed his support for all players irrespective of their sexual orientation. On being asked what would his reaction be if a player comes out in the open as gay, Roger Federer said that according to him, it wouldn't and shouldn't be a problem. The Swiss maestro further said that they are very open and added that they don't play a team sport and see each other all the time so whatever happens, happens. He reckoned that he doesn't know if there are any gay players. But from what he has heard, there aren't. However, he said that could change if players had the courage to speak up.

Image Courtesy: Roger Federer Instagram, Lendale Johnson Twitter