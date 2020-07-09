Roger Federer Admits Getting Closer To Retirement With No Tennis In 2020: Report

On June 10, Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer bowed out of the 2020 season. He cited a setback in his initial rehabilitation from the surgery on his injured knee as the reason. Since his defeat to Novak Djokovic in the semi-final of the 2020 Australian Open earlier this year, Roger Federer has not set his foot on the tennis court. Moreover, in a recent interview with Zeit, the 38-year revealed that he is now contemplating to retire from the sport.

Roger Federer injury: Roger Federer retirement updates

In the interview, the World No.4 ranked player said that he is inching towards his retirement with growing age. He also said that he will “miss tennis so much” after calling it quits on the game. Roger Federer further admitted that it would be easier for him to retire now but he wants to give himself a chance to keep enjoying his time on the court.

Roger Federer injury updates from June 10

Roger Federer injury and coronavirus pandemic halts his return

The former World No.1 went under the knife in February to repair his injured knee and was looking to make a comeback at the Wimbledon 2020. However, the ongoing coronavirus global pandemic prompted the ATP to indefinitely postpone the tournament. Major tennis action is set to resume with US Open 2020 after nearly a six-month gap. Due to the recent Roger Federer retirement comments and injury update, the Swiss star will return for the 2021 season which is likely to be his last. The US Open 2020 is currently scheduled to be played between August 31 and September 13.

Roger Federer net worth

Roger Federer is currently the highest-paid athlete in the world, according to a recent list by Forbes. As per celebritynetworth.com, the Roger Federer net worth amount is estimated to be around US$450 million. Forbes findings also indicate that he has won US$124 million in prize money so far. The Roger Federer net worth figure includes US$86 million of his earnings through his endorsement deals with brands like Rolex, Barilla, Wilson Sporting Goods etc. The Roger Federer net worth figure also includes a deal with a top Japanese apparel brand, Uniqlo which he signed in 2018 and is worth US$300 million.

