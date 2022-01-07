'Let Novak Go': Tennis Fans Gather Outside Djokovic's Quarantine Hotel In Australia; WATCH

Novak Djokovic has been allowed to stay in Melbourne and was moved to quarantine in a hotel in the city until his appeal is sorted out in the Australian Federal Court. The development came after the 20-time Grand Slam winner announced that he would be participating in the upcoming Australian Open after receiving a medical exemption. But over the past two days, his visa was cancelled by the Australian Border Force upon arrival in Melbourne and he was told he would be 'removed' from the country. Now, fans of the tennis star, as well as anti-vax and anti-detention protesters, have gathered outside the hotel where Djokovic is currently staying and are protesting the fact that he is being 'held against his will'.

Djokovic's case in the Federal Court was adjourned till 6 PM local time on Thursday, meaning that he would stay the night in Melbourne. It was then further adjourned until 10 AM (local time). The Federal Court was also informed that Tennis Australia will need to know by next week if the Serbian tennis star will be allowed to play in the Australian Open or not. Djokovic is one of the few tennis stars who is yet to reveal his inoculation status regarding COVID-19. While it had not been an issue so far, Australia has put in place strict COVID-19 regulations and laws there deny entry for people who have not been vaccinated. It would be a huge blow to the Serbian tennis star as he was vying for a record-breaking 21st Gram Slam and 10th Australian Open title.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted that Novak Djokovic's visa had been cancelled. He then said that the border rules apply to everyone and Australia's strict border controls have been crucial to keeping their COVID death rates low. "Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant," Morrison said in his tweet.

