Madrid Open Live Stream: How To Watch Novak Djokovic Vs Hubert Hurkacz In India, USA & UK?

World No.1 ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic is up against Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-final of the Madrid Open 2022 at the Manolo Santana Stadium on Friday. The Serbian superstar, Djokovic advanced into the quarter-final after former world no. 1 Andy Murray withdrew from the Round of 16 stage match against Djokovic. On the other hand, Poland’s Hurkacz stormed into the quarterfinals after defeating Dusan Lajovic by 7-5, 6-3 in the Round of 16.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic reached the Round of 16 after defeating Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-2 in the previous round. Meanwhile, Hurkacz defeated Hugo Dellien in the Round of 64 by 7-5, 6-7 and 6-3, before defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 in the Round of 32. This will be the fourth time that Djokovic and Hurkacz will face each other in the tennis court.

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz: Head-to-head stats

If the head-to-head stats are looked upon, the 20-time Grand Slam champion has a clear upperhand over the Polish player. Djokovic has emerged as the winner on three occasions. The first time they clashed, Djokovic won the first round of the French Open 2019 in straight sets. Djokovic earned the second win during the third round of the Wimbledon Championships in the same year, where he won, 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-4. Djokovic continued his dominance as he won the third match-up at the 2021 Paris Masters. It is pertinent to mention that the winner of the Djokovic vs Hurkacz matchup will face the winner of the Rafael Nadal vs Carlos Alcaraz match in the Madrid Open semi-final.

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz live streaming details in India

Tennis fans in India can enjoy the Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz, Madrid Open 2022 quarter-final match by tuning in to the live streaming on Voot. The match will begin at 5:30 PM IST.

How to watch Madrid Open live in USA?

Tennis fans in the US can watch the match on the Tennis Channel. The match will begin at 5 AM on Friday in the US.

When to watch Djokovic vs Hurkacz live in UK?

Novak Djokovic vs Hubert Hurkacz match begins at 1 PM on Friday in the UK. Amazon Prime Video will stream the match in the UK.

