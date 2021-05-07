Madrid Open Nadal Vs Zverev Live Stream And H2h: Where To Watch In India, UK And USA?

World No.2 Rafael Nadal will go up against World No.6 Alexander Zverev in a quarter-final match of the Madrid Open 2021. The match will begin at 6:30 PM IST (3:00 PM local time) on May 7 from Court Manolo Santana, Madrid, Spain. Here are the Rafael Nadal vs Zverev live streaming details, how to watch the Rafael Nadal next match live in India, the Rafael Nadal vs Zverev head to head details and our match preview for the encounter.

🇪🇸 @RafaelNadal bids for his 75th ATP Masters 1000 SF#MMOPEN — #MMOPEN (@MutuaMadridOpen) May 7, 2021

Madrid Open 2021: Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev match preview

It is a season of records for the 'King of Clay' Rafael Nadal, who is now into this 15th quarter-final at the Madrid Open and aiming to become the first person to make it to 75 ATP Masters 1000 semi-finals. Having made early exits from the Australian Open and the Monte-Carlo Masters, Nadal will be in high spirits as he comes into the tournament off a record 12th title win at the Barcelona Open. With World No.1 Novak Djokovic sitting this one out, Rafa will also aim to bridge the gap between himself and the Serb by taking all 1000 points from this event.

Nadal's calculated defeats of youngsters, Carlos Alcaraz Garfia and Alexei Popyrin will spell trouble for his competition at this quarter-final, Alexander Zverev. Coming off of a bad run since his semi-final and quarter-final appearances at the ATP Cup and Australian Open respectively, the German will be hoping to go deep at this tournament. With a change in coaching staff and a win at the Mexico Open, Zverev will aim to pull out all stops as he takes on the King of Clay. The winner of this match will play the winner of the Dominic Thiem vs John Isner quarter-final.

Madrid Open live: Nadal vs Zverev live streaming details for India

As of now, there is no information on the Nadal vs Zverev live telecast channel in India. However, fans can watch the match, and the rest of the Madrid Open 2021 live in India on TennisTV. Fans in India can also follow the Madrid Open live scores on the websites and social media pages of the ATP and the Madrid Open.

Madrid Open live in UK and the USA

Fans can watch the Madrid Open live in UK on the Amazon Prime Video app and website. Meanwhile, audiences in the United States of America can catch the Nadal vs Zverev action live on the Tennis Channel. The ATP's official streaming site, TennisTV will also be streaming the Zverev vs Rafael Nadal next match around the world. This encounter is expected to be live at 2:00 PM UK time and 9:00 AM EST.

Rafael Nadal vs Zverev head to head

This will be the eighth career singles meeting between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev. The current head-to-head between the two players stands at 5-2 in favour of the Spaniard. The last two matches between the duo have been won by Zverev, on hard courts at the Paris Masters and Nitto ATP Finals. However, each of Nadal and Zverev's clay-court matches have gone the Spaniard's way, putting him at a definite advantage in this game. We predict a 3-set win for Nadal in this match.

Image Credits: Mutua Madrid Open Twitter