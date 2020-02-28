Maria Sharapova Vs Serena Williams: An Unforgettable 'feud' In Tennis History

Maria Sharapova vs Serena Williams provided tennis fans with great battles over the past decade and a half even with their feuds off the pitch. But following the Russian's retirement from the sport, it leaves behind a legacy that contained success, glitter and highlights the Maria Sharapova vs Serena Williams rivalry off the pitch. As the Grand Slam winner called curtains on a glamorous career, we take a look back at the Maria Sharapova vs Serena Williams head to head on and off the pitch.
Maria Sharapova's record against Serena Williams doesn't show great readings for Sharapova due to the American's 18 game win streak against Sharapova. But there was a time early in Sharapova's career when she got the better of her counterpart in the 2004 Wimbledon final. Even though 23 Grand Slam titles under Serena's name in comparison with 5 for Sharapova may not exactly be a rivalry, yet the Maria Sharapova Serena Williams head to head became more than a feud.
The Maria Sharapova retirement story made a lot of people emotional as fans paid tribute to her from across the globe.
Maria Sharapova vs Serena Williams went head-to-head with each other 23 times and Serena prevailed on 20 occasions. The 2004 Wimbledon final included a fierce clash between Maria Sharapova vs Serena Williams and it was the moment that Sharapova broke onto the world scene.
The last Maria Sharapova vs Serena Williams game took place in the 2019 US Open, which ended in a walkover for the 32-year-old Sharapova. 5 grand slam titles, 36 career wins and the former World No.1 ranking are some of the major feats that Maria Sharapova's retirement will offer a racket to hang upon.
There were also a few salty comments between the duo and things took a personal turn when hinting that Sharapova was dating one of Williams’s rumoured exes, pro tennis player Grigor Dimitrov. Even before Maria Sharapova's retirement, she released a book in 2017 that contained the word 'Serena' more than 100 times. It also included the reason why Maria Sharapova's record against Serena Williams was due to the 38-year-old being her benchmark and frenemy.
Maria Sharapova's career earnings on the court reached $38.8 million and she was only third on the women's list behind the Venus sisters. According to Forbes, Sharapova's total earnings, from winnings, endorsements and appearances, comes up to $325 million, which puts her just behind Serena Williams' total of $350 million, who is first in terms of all-time earnings in women's tennis.
Maria Sharapova record against Serena Williams in Australian Open - Sharapova (0) - Williams (4)
Maria Sharapova record against Serena Williams French Open - Sharapova (1) - Williams (1)
Maria Sharapova record against Serena Williams Wimbledon - Sharapova (1) - Williams (3)
Maria Sharapova record against Serena Williams U.S Open - Sharapova (0) - Williams (1)