Maria Sharapova Vs Serena Williams: An Unforgettable 'feud' In Tennis History

Maria Sharapova vs Serena Williams provided tennis fans with great battles over the past decade and a half even with their feuds off the pitch. But following the Russian's retirement from the sport, it leaves behind a legacy that contained success, glitter and highlights the Maria Sharapova vs Serena Williams rivalry off the pitch. As the Grand Slam winner called curtains on a glamorous career, we take a look back at the Maria Sharapova vs Serena Williams head to head on and off the pitch.

Maria Sharapova vs Serena Williams: A footnote on a legacy of a rivalry post Maria Sharapova retirement

Maria Sharapova's record against Serena Williams doesn't show great readings for Sharapova due to the American's 18 game win streak against Sharapova. But there was a time early in Sharapova's career when she got the better of her counterpart in the 2004 Wimbledon final. Even though 23 Grand Slam titles under Serena's name in comparison with 5 for Sharapova may not exactly be a rivalry, yet the Maria Sharapova Serena Williams head to head became more than a feud.

Maria Sharapova retirement

Tennis showed me the world—and it showed me what I was made of. It’s how I tested myself and how I measured my growth. And so in whatever I might choose for my next chapter, my next mountain, I’ll still be pushing. I’ll still be climbing. I’ll still be growing. pic.twitter.com/kkOiJmXuln — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) February 26, 2020

The Maria Sharapova retirement story made a lot of people emotional as fans paid tribute to her from across the globe.

Maria Sharapova record against Serena Williams

Maria Sharapova vs Serena Williams on the pitch: Maria Sharapova Serena Williams head to head

Maria Sharapova vs Serena Williams went head-to-head with each other 23 times and Serena prevailed on 20 occasions. The 2004 Wimbledon final included a fierce clash between Maria Sharapova vs Serena Williams and it was the moment that Sharapova broke onto the world scene.

The author of a truly iconic #Wimbledon moment✨



Farewell @MariaSharapova - it's been a career to remember pic.twitter.com/AArhq6Jup1 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) February 26, 2020

The last Maria Sharapova vs Serena Williams game took place in the 2019 US Open, which ended in a walkover for the 32-year-old Sharapova. 5 grand slam titles, 36 career wins and the former World No.1 ranking are some of the major feats that Maria Sharapova's retirement will offer a racket to hang upon.

Maria Sharapova record against Serena Williams off the pitch: Pre Maria Sharapova retirement

There were also a few salty comments between the duo and things took a personal turn when hinting that Sharapova was dating one of Williams’s rumoured exes, pro tennis player Grigor Dimitrov. Even before Maria Sharapova's retirement, she released a book in 2017 that contained the word 'Serena' more than 100 times. It also included the reason why Maria Sharapova's record against Serena Williams was due to the 38-year-old being her benchmark and frenemy.

Maria Sharapova's career earnings on the court reached $38.8 million and she was only third on the women's list behind the Venus sisters. According to Forbes, Sharapova's total earnings, from winnings, endorsements and appearances, comes up to $325 million, which puts her just behind Serena Williams' total of $350 million, who is first in terms of all-time earnings in women's tennis.

Maria Sharapova vs Serena Williams Head-to-Head Grand Slams

Maria Sharapova record against Serena Williams in Australian Open - Sharapova (0) - Williams (4)

Maria Sharapova record against Serena Williams French Open - Sharapova (1) - Williams (1)

Maria Sharapova record against Serena Williams Wimbledon - Sharapova (1) - Williams (3)

Maria Sharapova record against Serena Williams U.S Open - Sharapova (0) - Williams (1)