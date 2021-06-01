Mithali Raj Backs Press Conference Over Naomi Osaka's 'No Media' Stance & French Open Exit

Indian women's team Test and ODI skipper Mithali Raj has backed for attending press conferences and said that being in quarantine is tough for any athlete but players do not feel it once the tournament commences. Mithali Raj was responding to the massive development in the Tennis world- Women's world number two Naomi Osaka's announcement of withdrawing herself from the 2021 French Open.

Earlier, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka announced that she is withdrawing from the 2021 French Open. The 23-year old secured a comfortable 6-4, 7-6 win over Patricia Tig in the first round of the French Open on Sunday and was due to face Ana Bodgan on Wednesday. Osaka on her social media confirmed her withdrawal from the Grand Slam following the bitter fall-out from her decision to boycott all media activity at the Roland Garros.

Mithali Raj on Naomi Osaka Media Boycott and French Open Exit

Mithali Raj on Tuesday during a press conference acknowledged that for any athletes being in quarantine is tough, however, she also said that she has never thought of foregoing press conferences as women's cricket of India needs media support. "Well, I think it is tough to be in quarantine for any athlete. But I think getting into a tournament, we do not feel that. Personally, I have not felt that I should forgo a press conference because women's cricket right now where it stands, it needs media support and it is important for players also to sort of try and help in the growth of the sport. So we need to try to promote the sport,” Mithali said ahead of the team’s tour of England.

Earlier, Team India's former cricketer Mohammed Kaif came out in support of Tennis star Naomi Osaka after the latter's premature withdrawal from the French Open tournament in Paris. Kaif took to his official social media handle to highlight the importance of acknowledging mental health issues in professional sports, particularly in individual sports such as Tennis. Kaif said that in cricket when the captain is not in a good headspace, they can always be backed up by the coach or a senior player in the team, adding, 'but not in tennis'.

Naomi Osaka Media Boycott & Mental Health Issues

On the eve of the 2021 French Open, Naomi Osaka said that certain post-match inquests were akin to 'kicking people when they are down' and that they had a detrimental effect on her mental health. The tennis sensation then stated that she would boycott her media duties at Roland Garros. Although the Grand Slam organisers did not pay to the Naomi Osaka mental health confession by stating that she will face 'substantial fines' and even potential future suspensions from major tournaments if she continues not to fulfil her press obligations.

The Japanese-born superstar agreed to do her on-court interview on Saturday after beating Patricia Maria Tig in the first round but then refused to attend her post-match press conference. However, on Sunday, she was then fined $15,000 for skipping the post-match news conference after her first-round victory at the French Open. Just a day later, Osaka announced her decision to take a break from the competition.

Making a huge revelation while announcing her withdrawal from Roland Garros, Naomi Osaka on Monday said that he has been suffering from 'long bouts of depression' since the US Open in 2018.

(Image Credits: ANI/AP)