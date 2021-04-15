Monte Carlo Masters 2021 Djokovic Vs Evans Live Stream, H2h And Match Preview

World No.1 Novak Djokovic will go up against England's Dan Evans in a Round 3 match at the Monte Carlo Masters 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:50 PM IST (12:20 PM local time) from Court Rainier III, Monte Carlo Country Club. Here are the Djokovic vs Evans live streaming details, how to watch the Monte Carlo Masters live in India and our match preview.

Monte Carlo Masters 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Dan Evans match preview

Hot off his title-winning run at the Australian Open, top seed Novak Djokovic will aim to get his 2021 clay-court season off to a winning start at his home series, the Monte Carlo Masters. A two-time winner in the principality, Djokovic will hope to avenge his lopsided loss to Rafael Nadal at last year's French Open by meeting and defeating the King of Clay at the tournament finals on April 18. Having received a first-round bye, Djokovic made quick work of Italian youngster Jannik Sinner, defeating him 6-4, 6-2.

Somewhat rusty after his extended break post-the Australian Open, Djokovic will have a lot motivating him coming into this event. A title win here will add 1000 points to the Novak Djokovic ranking, taking him more than 2000 points clear of No.2 Daniil Medvedev. It will also mean that Djokovic extends his Masters 1000 titles lead to 37 titles - two more than the next man, Rafael Nadal. A third title here will also see Djokovic better prepared to take on Rafa as he aims to complete his elusive double career Grand Slam at the French Open 2021 in May.

Meanwhile, Englishman Daniel Evans, has failed to impress since his title run at the Melbourne 2 tournament earlier this year. He will come into this match having defeated Djokovic's Serbian compatriot Dusan LajoviÄ‡ in three sets in Round 1 and No.13 seed Herbert Hurkacz in straight sets in Round 2. This is already Evans' best performance at a Masters 1000 event.

Monte Carlo Masters live: Novak Djokovic vs Evans live streaming

As of now, there is no information on which channel will telecast the Monte Carlo Masters live in India. There is also no official live streaming service available for the tournament in India. Fans in India can follow the live scores for the Novak Djokovic vs Evans matches on the websites and social media pages of the ATP and the Rolex Monte Carlo Masters. Platforms like Tennis TV, Youtube TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV and others will be offering live streaming services for the Monte Carlo Masters around the world.

Novak Djokovic vs Evans h2h

This will be the first career meeting between Novak Djokovic and Daniel Evans. This puts the current Novak Djokovic vs Evans h2h at 0-0 ahead of this match. Despite Djokovic's struggles on clay and his average form in his match against Jannik Sinner, expect the Serb to take this match in straight sets.

Image Credits: Rolex MC Masters & LTA Twitter