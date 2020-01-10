Naomi Osaka Finds Daniil Medvedev ‘interesting’, He Says 'not Sure'

Two-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka finds World no. 5 Daniil Medvedev “interesting”, confessed the Japanese tennis star at a post-match press conference. After defeating Sofia Kenin at the Brisbane Open, Osaka was asked about a video she had retweeted earlier. The world no. 4 had tweeted a video of Medvedev hitting a cross-court winner which was retweeted by the latter as well.

'Never talked to him'

"I saw you re-tweeted Medvedev's shot already. You're still a big fan of his?" asked Journalist Ben Rothenberg at the press briefing. "Yeah, he's very interesting to me. I've never talked to him in real life, but just like the things that I see on the internet about him," replied Osaka and asked the journalist whether he has ever interviewed Medvedev.

After an affirmative reply, Osaka was curious to know if the journalist found the Russian tennis star interesting. "Yeah," replied Rothenberg to which Osaka quipped "He seems, yeah". "He is an interesting guy. You should meet. You have lots of opportunities. You are in the same place all the time," Rothenberg told Osaka and pat came the reply, “Yeah, I don't really talk to people, Ben. I don't know what to tell you”.

Rothenberg shared the snippet of the conversation on Twitter saying Naomi Osaka “remains fascinated by fellow top-fiver Daniil Medvedev, though she isn’t sure she’s ready to meet him”. Medvedev quote-tweeted it saying he is not sure if he is ‘interesting’ but he would love to get some tips on how to win the US Open.

....@naomiosaka not sure I am interesting but I would love some tips as how to actually win the @usopen! 👍🙏🤷‍♂️🤔😂 https://t.co/DA9Hx4zXFJ — Daniil Medvedev (@DaniilMedwed) January 10, 2020

Medvedev lost to Rafael Nadal 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4, in nearly five hours long drama at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, in the 2019 men's singles final of the US Open. While Osaka had defeated Serena Williams in straight sets in 2018 women’s singles final of the US Open.

