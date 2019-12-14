Daniil Medvedev Thinks Rafael Nadal Is A Tougher Opponent Than Novak Djokovic

The Russian international Daniil Medvedev stated that facing Novak Djokovic is more comfortable than the Spanish international Rafael Nadal. In an interview with a leading publication, Medvedev said that facing Djokovic is more relaxed.

Novak Djokovic has been named the ATP Men's Player of the Decade by @Tennis.@DjokerNole's resume at the US Open in the 2010s:



3 titles

7 finals

52-6 record pic.twitter.com/zzstkN0lkp — US Open Tennis (@usopen) December 11, 2019

Daniil Medvedev also stated that matches with Rafael Nadal are very intense and it excites him the most. He also termed Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal as two great champions. Also, Daniil Medvedev added that they both are unbelievable opponents.

Daniil Medvedev d. Jan Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-1 to reach the semifinals of the Diriyah Tennis Cup vs Goffin or Pouille.



54 minutes, lost 7 serve points in 8 games. — José Morgado (@josemorgado) December 12, 2019

Daniil Medvedev wants to be World number 1

Daniil Medvedev, who is World No. 5, wants to be number one as soon as possible. He stated that the Moscow native has been thinking of becoming World No. 1 since he was six years old. Medvedev noted that he is obsessed with the thought of becoming World No. 1 and he will never stop trying to achieve that.

Medvedev concluded by talking about his participation in two back-to-back exhibition events — Diriyah Cup in Saudi Arabia and then the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi. He stated that playing two back-to-back events during the pre-season is a good idea. He suggested that the Moscow native cannot realise how his game is if he keeps training for four straight weeks.