Naomi Osaka Net Worth: World No. 2 Signs Brand Endorsement Deal With Panasonic

A champion of social issues around the globe while balancing a brilliant career, Japanese tennis sensation Naomi Osaka has become one of the most in-demand athletes in the world. The World No.2 has seen a huge rise in fan following and consequently, in endorsement deals, since her maiden Grand Slam win at the 2018 US Open. Despite the drama of the Naomi Osaka French Open 2021 withdrawal and her announcement that she would not be participating at the Wimbledon 2021 Championships, the 4-time Grand Slam champion has not lost any of her major deals and has instead received heartfelt support from her backers.

Naomi Osaka French Open 2021 withdrawal doesn't faze brands

Naomi Osaka's net worth is set to take a huge leap as the Japanese star received another backer from her home country before the Tokyo Olympics. Even on a break, Osaka has managed to pull in electronic giant Panasonic Corporation as a sponsor for two years, starting from April 22, 2021. Talking about the deal in an official release, the company stated that "Ms. Osaka has been signed after observing that her values and perspectives on society deeply resonate with its own management philosophy", adding that Osaka's support of social issues, her playing style and domination on court had resonated with the company and its users.

Naomi Osaka house

With her popularity - and net worth - soaring in the last couple of years, Naomi Osaka currently resides in a 4,129-square-foot, mid-century house in the posh Beverly Hills area of Southern California. Originally built in 1965, the current Naomi Osaka house was updated to match modern-day aesthetics in 2105 when it was owned by Nick Jonas. Having purchased it for a whopping $6.9 million back in 2019, Osaka's house now boasts three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an infinity pool, all on 0.49 acres of land.

Naomi Osaka net worth

Not just one of the most skilled, but also one of the most marketable athletes in the world, Naomi Osaka's net worth has shot up manifold in the last few years. Since her dramatic launch into the tennis world at the 2018 US Open, where she defeated Serena Williams, the Japanese ace has come out of her shell to become of the most outspoken and influential faces on the tour. Her bold style choices have earned her lucrative partnerships with brands like Louis Vuitton, Tag Heuer, BodyArmor, Nissan, Citizen, Shiseido, Nissin, MasterCard and Procter & Gamble.

According to a Forbes report, Osaka earned a mammoth $10 million from her deal with Nike alone, putting her earnings in the last year at a cool $55 million - eclipsing Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams and making her the highest-paid female athlete ever. The Naomi Osaka rankings in the list of the 100 highest-paid athletes list for 2021 stands at an impressive No.29. Of her estimated massive $25 million net worth, the Naomi Osaka prize money accounts for about $19 million, with brand association and investments adding up for the rest.

DISCLAIMER: The above Naomi Osaka net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: AP