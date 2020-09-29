Naomi Osaka Shares Witty Response To Haters On Twitter, Fans Offer Words Of Encouragement

Since the Black Lives Matter movement gained momentum earlier this year, Naomi Osaka has been one of the athletes who has vociferously voiced her support for the same. Osaka made headlines when she opted out of the Western & Southern Open semi-finals in August, a decision that was triggered by the brutal shooting of Jacob Blake. Later, Osaka chose to wear caps featuring the names of victims of police brutality during the 2020 US Open – which she subsequently won.

Naomi Osaka Twitter update calls out haters

I’m just trying to figure out what time I should move in and how many bags I should pack, cause I’m really living in some peoples head rent freeeeeeee — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) September 28, 2020

"I’m just trying to figure out what time I should move in and how many bags I should pack, cause I’m really living in some peoples head rent freeeeeeee," Osaka wrote, to which fans reacted positively. "Thank you for your voice and consistency. Keep living and keep thriving," one user wrote, encouraging her to keep channelling her energy the right way. "The amount of sass in this tweet!" said another fan.

Since Osaka started voicing her opinion on social injustice and the BLM movement, thousands of supporters have also brought along a fair share of haters. With many athletes and celebrities trying to raise awareness about the BLM movement, the World No. 3 tennis ace also chose to take a stand, withdrawing from the W&S Open. Following that, she wore caps with names like Breonna Taylor, Elijah McClain, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Trayvon Martin, Philando Castile, and Tamir Rice written on them.

All the people that were telling me to “keep politics out of sports”, (which it wasn’t political at all), really inspired me to win. You better believe I’m gonna try to be on your tv for as long as possible. — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) September 15, 2020

However, many wanted Osaka to keep politics away from sports and solely focus on her game. Even back then, the 22-year-old hit back at the naysayers on Twitter, letting them know that their comments and opinions only fueled her desire to win the 2020 US Open. Recently, hate comments made their way to the Osaka-born star again, unhappy with her bold statements. According to fans, people even tried to portray Osaka as "anti-Serena Williams".

Tennis news: Naomi Osaka injury update

After her 2020 US Open victory, the three-time Grand Slam winner had to withdraw from the French Open due to an injured left hamstring. Osaka suffered from the injury during the Western & Southern Open and played the US Open with heavy tape. Osaka, along with defending champion Ash Barty have opted out of the French Open, which began on September 27.

