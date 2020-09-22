Naomi Osaka Releases New Masks For UNICEF COVID-19 Relief; Product Sells Out In 30 Minutes

Over the last few months, Naomi Osaka's off-court activism and vocal support of the Black Lives Matter movement has won hearts. While people continued to debate about sports distracting the world from the problems at hand, the two-time US Open winner has used her sport to motivate herself and highlight the causes she has been supporting. Osaka was in the news after withdrawing from the Western & Southern Open following Jacob Blake's brutal shooting and continued supporting the BLM movement during the US Open as well.

While competing in the US Open, the 22-year-old chose to wear masks with police brutality victims name on them. She wore seven masks for seven different matchups, starting with Breonna Taylor. While the Osaka-born athlete is vocal about her support for social justice, she is also making efforts to help people suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Naomi Osaka masks for UNICEF COVID-19 relief sell out in 30 minutes

Had to team up with my sis on another mask and all proceeds are going to @UNICEF COVID-19 relief efforts. So if anyone needs a new mask right now this is a vibe. Not that I’m biased or anything like that 👉🏾😖👈🏾 https://t.co/XKb4fl0MTD pic.twitter.com/RCFUIQoSZ2 — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) September 21, 2020

Ummmm you guys sold it out in 30 min what is going onnnnnnnnn. This is wild, so thankful ❤️ https://t.co/JGLQXPPQj3 — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) September 21, 2020

On Tuesday, three-time Grand Slam winner announced a new collaboration of masks with her sister. "Had to team up with my sis on another mask and all proceeds are going to @UNICEF COVID-19 relief efforts," she wrote, adding a link to the shop in her tweet. Osaka also attached a video of herself in the tweet, showing the new mask to ther viewers. A couple of hours later, Osaka retweeted her tweet stating that the masks had sold out in 30 minutes. "This is wild, so thankful," she wrote.

Naomi Osaka injury update

Osaka, who recently won the 2020 US Open, pulled out of the French Open due to an injured left hamstring. Osaka, who is ranked No. 3 in the world, suffered from the injury during the Western & Southern Open. The tennis star played the US Open with heavy tape. Osaka, along with defending champion Ash Barty will be opting out of the French Open, which was scheduled to begin on September 27.

