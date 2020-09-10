Rafael Nadal's Uncle Claims 'good Guy' Novak Djokovic's Disqualification 'bad For Tennis'

Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni Nadal is the latest in a string of high-profile tennis personalities to comment on the disqualification of Novak Djokovic. After the World No.1's shock exit from the US Open 2020, Toni Nadal, one of the world's most successful coaches, has come out in defence of the Serb. although this is not uncharacteristic of Nadal.

In an interview with ATP some years ago, the coach revealed that after he had seen Djokovic - at the time unknown to the world - at a practice court during the 2005 Wimbledon Championships, he went straight to Rafa and told him that they had a problem since he had just seen a great new player.

Why was Novak Djokovic disqualified?

In his Round 4 match against Spain's Pablo Carreño Busta, Djokovic angrily hit an out of play ball that ended up striking a lineswoman, who immediately fell to the ground. Having just lost his serve to Carreño Busta and given him the chance to serve for the first set, Djokovic unintentionally sent a stray ball hurtling towards the lineswoman. Despite pleading with the referee afterwards, Djokovic defaulted the match. Throughout the incident, he did not challenge the verdict yet he was subject to criticism from many viewers and the tennis community.

Toni Nadal on Djokovic's US Open 2020 disqualification

In an interview with MARCA, Rafael Nadal's ex-coach Toni Nadal said that “Djokovic had no intention of hitting anyone. What happens is that there is a regulation that says that if you hit a referee, the consequence is elimination. He had the added bad luck that he hit her on the neck.” He also said that “Being disqualified as number one in the world is a blow. He has already apologized. Djokovic is very good. I suppose that for Roma it can affect him because he is close and he will have been a bit touched by the situation. There is time for Roland Garros and I guess he’s going to recover from this.”

Earlier this year, Rafael Nadal unintentionally hit a ball girl in the face when a forehand return went off-course at the Australian Open. He quicked kissed her and made up and did not receive any penalties, since Nadal did not strike the ball in anger.

Rafael Nadal's return to tennis

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have had more than a decade-long rivalry on the court. They last met in the finals of the ATP Cup this year, where Djokovic won in straight sets. After skipping out on the entire season post the Mexican Open in February, Nadal is set to make a comeback in Rome next week. With both Djokovic and Nadal in contention, the final could be a giant one that decides which of the two will be crowned as the ATP 1000 Masters record holder. Each of them has 35 titles as of now.

