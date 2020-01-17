Naomi Osaka And Stefanos Tsitsipas Share Awkward Hug During Rally For Relief Charity Game

Reigning Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka and upcoming tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas joined a host of top players like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in Melbourne on Wednesday for a charity match to help the victims of recent Australian bushfires. The Australian Open "Rally for Relief" event was held at the Rod Laver Arena. And fans seemed to enjoy it as much as the players.

'Rally for Relief' event for the victims of Australia bushfires

The greatest feeling to come together and raise 4.8M for Australia #Rally4Relief 🙌🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Wva0ScfBpk — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 15, 2020

The charity event for the victims of the Australian bushfires witnessed stars divided into two teams. Team Williams featured Serena Williams, Petra Kvitova, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem play against Team Wozniacki, which consisted of Caroline Wozniacki, Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev, in fun yet traditional doubles matches. Roger Federer and Nick Kyrgios also played an exhibition set, which the former won.

Naomi Osaka and Stefanos Tsitsipas share awkward hug

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Naomi Osaka played an exhibition doubles match against Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem of Team Williams. The incident happened when Tsitsipas told Osaka that it was her side to which Osaka folded her hands and said 'please' as Thiem was getting ready to serve. The presenters called the tennis duo 'cute' to which Tsitsipas smiled and got ready to face Thiem's serve. The Greek star hit the forehand return on the net and dropped his racket. Naomi Osaka ran towards Stefanos Tsitsipas, picked up the racket and gave it to him before the duo shared a hug, which was well-received by fans.

Australia bushfires victims: Roger Federer also donates

The 'Rally for Relief' held at the Rod Laver Arena, the venue of the Australian Open, raised almost AUD $5 million for the Victorian Bushfire Appeal. Rafael Nadal also announced that he and Swiss star Roger Federer had personally donated $250,000. The 'Rally For Relief' was first held in 2011 to help those affected by the Queensland floods and that year, Roger Federer was part of that.

Australian Open challenge for Stefanos Tsitsipas

The expectations will be high from Stefanos Tsitsipas, who stunned Roger Federer last year en route to the Australian Open semi-finals. The 21-year-old had a top 2019 season, beating Dominic Thiem to win the ATP Finals. Apart from his semi-final run at Melbourne, Tsitsipas did not have much success at other Grand Slams. Coming into the tournament. Tsitsipas needs to show that he can take the next step this season and break the Big Three's stranglehold on the Major titles.