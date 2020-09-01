Naomi Osaka Wins Support For Wearing Breonna Taylor Mask Ahead Of US Open 2020 Match

Tennis star Naomi Osaka has been vocal on her support of the Black Lives Matter movement and made a strong statement on the same again during her opening round of the US Open 2020. The highest-paid female athlete in the world had sensationally withdrawn from the Western & Southern Open recently as a mark of protest against the Jacob Blake shooting incident. On Monday, Osaka drew attention on the injustice against Breonna Taylor, another US black native, who was shot in March by policemen.

US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka backs Black Lives Matter movement in Breonna Taylor mask

Naomi Osaka made a statement of intent when she walked out to face compatriot Misaki Doi at the US Open 2020 on Monday. The former US Open winner sported a Breonna Taylor mask as he walked into the Flushing Meadows arena, continuing her protests against racial and social injustice. Breonna Taylor, an African-American woman, was shot eight times after police entered her home on a no-knock warrant during a drug search on March 13. Twitterati praised Naomi Osaka's effort in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, with many calling her an 'inspiration'.

.@naomiosaka walked out in a Breonna Taylor mask for her night match at Arthur Ashe stadium.#USOpen pic.twitter.com/Ubxwst54kl — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2020

A Twitter user tweeted in support of Naomi Osaka and claimed that Arthur Ashe, the only black man to ever win the men's Grand Slam titles at Wimbledon, Australian Open and US Open, would have been proud of her efforts. Another user wrote that the 22-year-old's stance at the US Open 2020 was a powerful statement and viewers should recognise her greatness. A Twitter user hailed Naomi Osaka for making the loudest of statements despite being one of the quietest, soft-spoken athletes out there. Another comment praised Naomi Osaka for setting an example to all the young girls growing up and wished her the best for her US Open 2020 journey.

You’re awesome, stay true to yourself and ignore those who may have a negative opinion. They are only opinions. You’re setting an example for young girls, such as my 8 yr old granddaughter and young women around the world.

Bravo!

Best thoughts for you at the Open.

Always be You. — TheZoltarAffect (@ZoltarThe) September 1, 2020

She is one of the most quietest, soft spoken athletes out there and she has continuously been making the loudest, boldest statements. https://t.co/Ghxkg2JOPE — Nikki (@NikkiStran) September 1, 2020

What a legend!! Arthur Ashe would be proud! — Ryan Marino (@RyanMarino) September 1, 2020

Speaking on her famous withdrawal from the Western & Southern Open, Noami Osaka had released a statement saying that watching the genocide of black people made her sick to her stomach. The 22-year-old said that she was exhausted by seeing a new hashtag pop up every day and is tired of having the same conversation every day. While she boycotted the W&S Open, Naomi Osaka featured in the US Open 2020 first round, beating Misaki Doi 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

