Black Lives Matter Over Tennis? Naomi Osaka Amazes Netizens With US Open Warmup Withdrawal

The killing of George Floyd in May this year had created quite an uproar in the United States with people as well as athletes coming out in solidarity towards 'Black Lives Matter' movement. Two-time Grand Slam Open champion Naomi Osaka too had been vocal in showing her support towards the Black Lives Matter movement and once again the Japanese tennis star has come out in support of racial justice by deciding to withdraw from the ongoing warm-up tennis tournament leading up to the US Open 2020.

Jacob Blake shooting: Naomi Osaka withdraws from Western & Southern Open tournament

Following the Jacob Blake shooting incident in Wisconsin, Naomi Osaka on Thursday took to Twitter and announced that she is withdrawing from the Western and Southern Open tournament in New York City. The Jacob Blake shooting incident comes three months after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis Police, which sparked the global Black Lives Matter movement. Osaka was slated to face Belgium's Elise Mertens in the semi-final encounter but the Japanese decided that there are more important matters that need attention. Here's the Naomi Osaka tweet -

Fans react to the Naomi Osaka withdrawal from warmup event -

Walking away from the semifinals is much more impactful than boycotting the first round. Heaps of players chose not to play in the first round due to COVID so Naomi wouldn’t have made as much of a statement back then. — matty (@themattvince) August 27, 2020

Strong support for Naomi.



Now something is wrong with both the US, and our country, Japan. People's minds continue to be twisted, wild, and divided....



As a Japanese, very proud of you❗️ — sk_ut 🧊 (@sk_ut) August 27, 2020

As a sport that is dominated by privileged (white) people, I think this is actually HUGE and I hope other tennis players join her in this. Thank you @naomiosaka ❤️ You are so brave and an inspiration to all of us. https://t.co/wG8DpG33Ok — Luis 🇲🇽 (@ImLuisValdez) August 27, 2020

Jacob Blake shooting incident

The Jacob Blake shooting incident happened on Sunday, when the 29-year-old black man, was shot in the back multiple times against his SUV, while his children waited for him in the car. While Blake survived the shooting and is currently stable, his lawyers fear it will take a "miracle" for him to walk again. The shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday in Kenosha was captured on cellphone video.

NBA boycott playoffs receive support from Barack Obama

Milwaukee Bucks, which is based in Wisconsin, decided to boycott Game 5 of the play-offs following the Jacob Blake shooting incident. The Bucks revealed they were unable to focus on the game, given the unrest in Wisconsin. While the team's decision was spontaneous, the owners chose to support their players.

The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled. — NBA (@NBA) August 26, 2020

Following the Bucks decision, players and other NBA teams also decided to boycott the playoffs, releasing a statement saying that the NBA games have been postponed. The NBA's boycott decision also received support from former US President Barack Obama as well.

I commend the players on the @Bucks for standing up for what they believe in, coaches like @DocRivers, and the @NBA and @WNBA for setting an example. It’s going to take all our institutions to stand up for our values. pic.twitter.com/rUGETgAt7P — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 27, 2020

Obama, in his tweet praised the decision of Milwaukee Bucks which led to the NBA boycott, lauding them for standing up and protesting against the Jacob Blake shooting. He also mentioned LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, the NBA and WNBA for setting an example with the boycott.

Cover Image : Naomi Osaka / Twitter