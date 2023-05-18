'Next Year Will Be My Last Year': Rafael Nadal Makes Huge Announcement On Retirement

Tennis great Rafael Nadal has announced he is going to miss this year's French Open due to a hip injury that has kept him out of the game since January. This is the first time Nadal will miss the French Open since 2004. The 22-time Grand Slam champion also said that he intends to retire from professional tennis after the next season, adding that he is still not 100% sure.

“My ambition is to try to stop to give myself an opportunity to enjoy next year. It’s probably gonna be my last year on the tour. I can’t say 100%," Nadal said during a news conference at his tennis academy in Manacor, Spain on Thursday.

“Last four months have been difficult. Not going to be able to play at Roland Garros. Real situation was that … after pandemic, body was not able to hold practices and diary work. Too many problems. Having to stop due to physical issues. My decision is to stop. Stop for a while. maybe a month and a half maybe four months. Not a person to predict. Don’t want to put myself in a position to say one thing and do another thing. Next year is going to be my last year on a professional tour. That’s my idea,” Nadal said at the conference.

Nadal wants to play in 2024 Paris Olympics

Rafael Nadal picked up the career-threatening injury while playing in the second round of the Australian Open earlier this year. He lost the round to America's Mackenzie McDonald 4-6, 4-6, 5-7. Nadal had already announced earlier this month that he will not be taking part in the Italian Open. Meanwhile, the Spaniard has also said that he intends to take part in the Paris Olympics next year.

Rafael Nadal, often hailed as the 'King of Clay,' has become one of the most accomplished and dominant players in tennis history. Nadal has claimed a record-breaking number of Grand Slam titles, including an astonishing 14 French Open championships, solidifying his status as the greatest clay-court player of all time.

