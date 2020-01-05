Krygios Pulls Out Of ATP Cup With Back Injury; Hewitt Says It's A Precautionary Measure

Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the ATP Cup on Sunday in Brisbane with back injury. Australian number three John Millman will be his replacement and will play in front of his home crowd on Pat Rafter Arena. Kyrgios was in-form in the opening tie against Germany, putting on a serving masterclass as he defeated Jan-Lennard Struff in straight sets.

Nick Kyrgios is suffering a back injury.



Thankfully, #TeamAustralia has depth, and into the breach steps world No.48 @johnhmillman to take on Felix Auger-Aliassime.



They're warming up in Brisbane now.

Precautionary measures

Team captain Lleyton Hewitt was asked about the Krygios' withdrawal, and he said, "He was a bit stiff yesterday afternoon, but also this morning. Johnny was obviously raring to go as well." Krygios was later seen courtside cheering his teammates.

Australia are undefeated in the ATP Cup after two rounds after defeating Canada 3-0. Earlier, Alex de Minaur came back from a set and a break down on Sunday to defeat world No.15 Denis Shapovalov 6-7(6) 6-4 6-2.

Millman defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 6-2 and was speaking on the opportunity to fill in for Kyrgios. "It’s never easy when you’re not totally expecting to play, but any opportunity to come here and play in front of a home crowd — I’ve been lucky to play on all courts in all venues all around the world, and there’s no place like home."

"I love playing here in front of the Queensland crowd. I love playing here in front of the Queensland crowd," he said. Australia can qualify for the finals if Germany defeats Greece later on Sunday.

