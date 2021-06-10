Nick Kyrgios Injury Update: Australian Pulls Out Of Queen's Club Wimbledon Warm-up

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of next week's Queen's Club Championships grasscourt event due to neck problems, raising doubts about the Australian's participation at Wimbledon later this month. The 26-year-old was due to make his return on the grass after staying at home following the Australian Open and skipping the clay season entirely. On Monday, Kyrgios took to Instagram to reveal that he plans to return to action only once he feels he could make an impact on the tour.

Nick Kyrgios injury update: Australian pulls out of Wimbledon warm-up matches

Earlier this week, Nick Kyrgios announced that he won't be taking part in the Queens Club Championships grasscourt event next week due to "uncomfortable pain" in his neck. On Instagram, he wrote, "My tennis family, I'm sorry my return has been pushed back as I am having some uncomfortable pain in my neck at the moment." Kyrgios also added that he wasn't able to serve to the best of his potential and will only make his comeback when he feels he can make an impact. "I'm trying to get on top of it but as I can't serve 100% I will only be returning when I feel I can make a full impact on the tour," he added.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of next week's Wimbledon warm-up at Queen's Club after suffering neck pain #SSTennis — SuperSport Blitz (@SuperSportBlitz) June 9, 2021

By pulling out of the Wimbledon warm-up matches, Kyrigos has cast doubt over making his comeback at Wimbledon 2021. The Queen's Club Championships run from June 14-20, with Wimbledon beginning at the end of the month. Kyrgios, who has played just two tournaments since February 2020, was replaced in the draw by Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez.

Nick Kyrgios news: Wimbledon schedule 2021 and preview

Kyrgios reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2014 after the Australian, who was ranked 144th at the time, beat world then-world No. 1 Rafa Nadal. The six-foot-four star has a racked up a total of 165 wins under his belt since turning professional in 2013 and it tipped as one of the most talented stars on the circuit. However, Kyrgios is yet to win a Grand Slam title.

The 2021 Wimbledon tournament is scheduled to take place at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, London, United Kingdom. The Grand Slam event is scheduled to commence from June 28th – July 11th. The 2021 Championships will be the 134th edition, the 127th staging of the Ladies' Singles Championship event.

Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep are the defending singles champions.

Image Credits - Nick Kyrgios Instagram