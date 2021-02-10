Nick Kyrgios Lashes Out At Team Member's Girlfriend, Orders Her To Move From His Box

After a bit of a shaky start to his Australian Open 2021 campaign, Australian Slam hopeful Nick Kyrgios has moved up to the second round of the tournament. However, despite his strong comeback on the court and his perseverance in winning the match, Kyrgios is once again making headline for his outburst during the match. Unlike most other times, when his on-court tirades are directed towards his opponents, the chair umpire, the audience or himself, the Aussie's latest outburst had a rather odd victim — his own player's box.

Australian Open 2021: Kyrgios brushes off rumours of rift with brother's girlfriend

After failing to capitalise on a first game breakpoint and then getting broken in the very next one to go down 0-2 in the opening set, Nick Kyrgios went back to a familiar way of letting off some steam. Playing Portugal’s Frederico Ferreira Silva in his round 1 game at the Australian Open 2021, Kyrgios could be heard directing some of his frustrations at his packed player's box, saying something to the tune of “Are you awake? You haven't said one thing for two games” while waiting for Silva to serve in the third game.

The one line, however, that caught everyone's attention was when Kyrgios screamed for an unidentified member of his team to “tell your girlfriend to get out of my box”. The most likely aim of the comments was Alicia Gowans, the girlfriend of Kyrgios' brother Christos who was present in the box with along with his sister, Halimah, and his dad, Giorgos. Talking about the incident after his 6-4 6-4 6-4 win, Kyrgios clarified that it was not Gowans who was the intended target for the comment, saying, “Nah, it wasn’t her. It wasn’t her. Nah”. The 25-year-old put the outburst down to match stress, saying, “Mate, I’m a nutcase when I’m on court. It was just heat of the battle type stuff".

Nick Kyrgios girlfriend

Kyrgios may also be putting out some fires on the personal front it seems, after his longtime girlfriend Chiara Passari posted cryptic stories alluding to cheating on Instagram. While things seem to be okay on that front after Kyrgios mentioned her in his post-match interview and also wrote her a sweet message on the courtside camera, the Aussie will face some challenges on the court. Next up for him is a Round 2 meeting with Ugo Humbert followed by Dominic Thiem.

Nick Kyrgios net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nick Kyrgios has a net worth estimated at $8 million. Of this, his career earnings come to $8,557,848. Kyrgios has endorsement deals with several companies, including Yonex, Nike and Beats but has lost many lucrative deals due to his temperamental nature.

Disclaimer: The above Nick Kyrgios net worth information is sourced from various websites and reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

