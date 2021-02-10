Who Is Hsieh Su-wei? World No. 71 Knocks Out 2019 US Open Champion In Round 2

The first of the major upsets at the Australian Open 2021 have started rolling in, with Canadian youngster Bianca Andreescu becoming the first to fall. The 2019 US Open champion, making a long drawn comeback to the circuit after an injury hiatus, proved to be no match for the rising women's singles star, Hsieh Su-Wei. It took the Taiwanese champion just an hour and 23 minutes, to defeat Andreescu 6-3, 6-2 in the second round of the tournament. As she moves on to Round 3, find out all about the Hsieh Su-wei net worth, Hsieh Su-Wei sponsors and Hsieh Su-wei boyfriend.

Hsieh Su-Wei boyfriend

Though Paul McNamee remains Hsieh Su-wei's official coach for all her major tournaments, the 35-year old does things rather unorthodoxly even in this regard. Perhaps for budgetary reasons, or something entirely different, Su-Wei is coached through correspondence. While travelling, the tennis star actually takes along her brother, and at least till 2019, her boyfriend and support system, Frederic Aniere. From the few interviews and pressers that Su-Wei has been a part of, it is easy to glean just how much of a difference the presence of Aniere has made to her mental game with the pro gushing about her boyfriend at any chance she gets.

Hsieh Su-wei net worth

According to Taddlr.com, Hsieh Su-wei has a net worth of somewhere around $5 million. Not new to the circuit, but still charting her rise in the more lucrative singles draws, Hsieh Su-wei has earned $8,096,125 in career prize money alone (figures taken from the WTA website). Su-Wei is a resident of Taiwan and represents Chinese Taipei in competitions. There isn't much known about her other assets.

Hsieh Su-Wei sponsor

Despite her No.1 doubles ranking and her, once high No.23 ranking in the singles circuit, Hsieh Su-Wei remains one of the only prominent players with no sponsors at all rather shockingly. There has been a lot of talk regarding this lack of sponsorship for the Wimbledon doubles champion in recent years. Many believe that bigger companies like Nike or Adidas may be reluctant to approach Su-Wei for fear of getting dragged into the politics of the China-Taiwan situation.

Hsieh Su-wei created headlines when she announced that she was considering taking up a huge sponsorship deal from an unnamed company after her Wimbledon title. The condition for the deal to go through was that Hsieh Su-Wei agree to switch nationalities and play for mainland China. This announcement led to a huge reaction from the Taiwanese government who starting fundraising efforts and directed local companies to sponsor their biggest tennis star. For now, it seems Su-Wei remains unsponsored.

Disclaimer: The above Hsieh Su-Wei net worth and Hsieh Su-Wei sponsor information are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

Image Credits: Australian Open Twitter