Nick Kyrgios Reacts To Novak Djokovic's Recent Praise While Building His Perfect Player

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios have never shied away from going against each other publicly with the Australian calling Navok Djokovic 'cringeworthy'. Recently, Nick Kyrgios, putting aside his feud with Novak Djokovic, picked the World No. 1 while building his perfect tennis player. Nick Kyrgios also made a confession that he does not quite hate Novak Djokovic, but despises one aspect of the World No. 1.

Nick Kyrgios reveals the one thing he dislikes about Novak Djokovic

According to an Essentially Sports report, Nick Kyrgios had an Instagram Live chat with fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis on Sunday in which he picked Novak Djokovic's backhand while building a perfect player. During that live chat, Kyrgios said it hurt him to admit that he is taking 'Djoker’s' backhand. He further said that the Serbian has been drilling the backhand since he came out of the womb. While building the perfect player Kyrgios also added Roger Federer's ‘slice backhand’, Rafael Nadal's ‘strong mentality, the volleying ability of Jack Sock and a big serve like Ivo Karlovic or John Isner

The comment from the Australian comes after Novak Djokovic recently praised Kyrgios while making his dream player saying that he has the best service among players he has ever played against. During the live chat, Kyrgios spoke about Novak Djokovic’s movement on the court with his compatriot Alex De Minaur and described it as “a joke”. The World No. 40 revealed that he does not hate anyone but there are some of the things which Novak Djokovic does which that he does not like.

Nick Kyrgios against Roger Federer's idea of merging the ATP -WTA bodies

A couple of days ago, Nick Kyrgios hit out at Roger Federer with a tweet questioning whether anyone asked other players on the ATP about what they think about merging with the WTA and how it is good for everyone. With no tennis action taking place Roger Federer recently floated an idea of merging ATP and WTA.

Just wondering…..am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and come together as one? — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020

Top players including Rafael Nadal welcomed Roger Federer's idea of merging the tennis bodies. Roger Federer made the statement after ATP and WTA had announced that they, along with the four Grand Slam tournaments and the International Tennis Federation (ITF), will form a relief fund that will offer money to lower-ranked players.