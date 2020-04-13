Nick Kyrgios Gets Sleeve Tattoos To Honour Kobe Bryant, LeBron James And Michael Jordan

On Sunday (Monday IST), Nick Kyrgios unveiled his new sleeve tattoos which are a tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Kyrgios, who has been a lifelong NBA fan, had portraits of James and Bryant made on his arm, along with a pair of Jordan 1's. Kyrgios also tagged the artist Dave Chavez in his post.

Kyrgios, who was big Bryant fan, wore his No. 8 jersey before his game with Rafael Nadal a day after the Lakers legend's death. Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26.

Also read | Kobe Bryant death: Nick Kyrgios flaunts Kobe Bryant No.8 jersey before Rafael Nadal clash

Nick Kyrgios tattoos: New Nick Kyrgios tattoos pay tribute to Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Michael Jordan

Also read | Nick Kyrgios supports Celtics, wears LeBron James' Lakers jersey at Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios tattoos: Other Nick Kyrgios tattoos throughout his career

#Kyrgios' tattoo kinda says it, but who is #BNPPO15 time running out for? Like the way we linked that?! pic.twitter.com/xxzCFg75nv — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 15, 2015

Also read | Michael Jordan’s opponent describes 'surreal' experience of visiting NBA legend's house

Along with his latest tattoo to honour late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and Michael Jordan, Nick Kyrgios also has a tattoo which reads 'time is running out'. According to reports, Kyrgios also made a tattoo to honour his late grandmother Julianah Foster. Nick Kyrgios made a tattoo of the number 74 on his finger, which is how old his grandmother was when she passed away.

Also read | Kobe Bryant labelled himself the greatest of all time, ahead of Michael Jordan and LeBron James

Kyrgios, like many other sports stars, has donated for COVID-19 relief. A few days ago, the Australian player pledged to personally donate food to people who are out of jobs due to the ongoing pandemic. On April 12 (April 13 IST), Kyrgios' mother shared photos of food packages being ready to be delivered to people. Kyrgios also stated that people can message him if they need anything, and he will be happy to share whatever he has with them.