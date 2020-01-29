Nick Kyrgios Turns Vegan After Witnessing Devastating Australian Bushfires

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios' journey may have ended at the quarter-final stage by World No.1 Rafael Nadal, but his impressive display certainly won the hearts of many tennis fans. Known as the 'Bad Boy of Tennis', Kyrgios certainly brought tennis stars together to raise funds for Australian bushfires victims in his home country and now he has even went one step further and revealed that he has become vegan. According to reports in his latest blog, Nick Kyrgios has also talked about the reason behind his decision.

Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios turns vegan

According to a report published by Essentially Sports, Nick Kyrgios decision to turn vegan is because he could not see the suffering of animals after the recent Australian bushfires that killed millions of them. Nick Kyrgios in his recently released blog titled “Koala Photo That Broke My Heart”, spoke about how the bushfires made him feel good about his decision to stay vegan. He wrote that he has been passionate about animal welfare for some time now and doesn't eat meat or dairy anymore. He added that a change in diet was not for his health, but he just doesn’t believe in eating animals. He said that his first encounter with a vegan diet came two years ago. However, he was unable to continue it due to the rigours of travel.

Nick Kyrgios raises funds for Australian bushfires through Rally for Relief event

Ahead of the Australian Open, Kyrgios kickstarted the conversation regarding bushfire relief in the tennis world, which led to tennis Australia to organising the “Rally For Relief” tennis event. Big names like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka Serena Williams and Kyrgios himself made contributions towards the charity. Kyrgios has picked WIRES- the Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service as his favoured charity.

Australian bushfires: Blazes have no impact on the Australian Open

Fires caused destruction to large parts of Australia, which left 33 people dead and thousands of homes were destroyed. Sports stars around the world came together and pledged their support towards the victims of the disaster. Earlier there was a fear that smoke from the blazes could impact the opening Grand Slam (Australian Open) of the year after the qualifying event was hit by thick smog. But unexpected rain helped douse some of the fires and the air quality in Melbourne.

Nick Kyrgios net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Nick Kyrgios has a net worth that stands at an estimated $8 million. Express UK confirmed that his career earnings totalled $8,337,448, prior to the Australian Open. Like many star players in the sport, Kyrgios also makes a huge sum through endorsements and sponsorship deals. The tennis ace currently has deals with brands like Nike, Yonex and Beats, however, his exact earnings from these deals have not been disclosed. Kyrgios recently splashed out a staggering $300,000 on a brand new Dodge Demon, a car which had been famously featured in the Fast and the Furious movie franchise. He also reportedly owns a Nissan R35 GTR which is worth around $200,000 and a Mercedes sports car which is valued at $180,000.