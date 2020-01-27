Rafael Nadal Approves Of Seeing Different Nick Kyrgios At Australian Open 2020

World No.1 Rafael Nadal praised his arch-rival Nick Kyrgios after the duo clashed in the Australian Open's fourth round on Monday. After a gruelling match which lasted for 3 hours and 38 minutes, Nadal came out on top and won the encounter 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(6), 7-6(4). In his post-match interview, Nadal praised his Australian opponent by calling him one of the ‘highest quality talents’ on the Australian Open tour.

Rafael Nadal beats Nick Kyrgios in an epic Australian Open clash

One of the highly anticipated clashes of the Australian Open lived up to its billing when rivals Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal collided in the fourth round. The game was a real humdinger, with Nadal winning the first set only for Kyrgios to fight back and claim the second set. Nadal took the next two sets to seal his passage to the next round. While Nadal managed a deserved victory, Nick Kyrgios received plaudits for his spirited performance.

Rafael Nadal praises the Australian Open version of Nick Kyrgios

Speaking to John McEnroe post his victory, Rafael Nadal reserved special praise for his Australian counterpart. He said that Kyrgios gives a lot to tennis when he plays with a positive attitude. Nadal also labelled Kyrgios as one of the highest talents on the Australian Open tour and said that he approves of the Australian Open version of Nick Kyrgios.

Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios pay tributes to Kobe Bryant during their Australian Open clash

Both Nick Kyrgios and Rafael Nadal paid their tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant who tragically passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday. Kyrgios sported a No. 8 Lakers jersey during warm-up, while Nadal wore a Lakers cap during his post-match interview. A video was also played at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne to pay tribute to the five-time NBA Winner Kobe Bryant.

