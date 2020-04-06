Nick Kyrgios Wins Hearts On Instagram For Another Noble Gesture Towards Australian People

After pledging a donation for people affected by the Australia bushfires earlier this year in his own country, Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has once again shown his goodness with his latest Instagram post amidst the Australia lockdown. Nick Kyrgios, in his latest post, asked needy people to personally contact him at anytime if they fall short of food. According to the Australian federal health ministry data, there were 230 new cases of the coronavirus during Australia lockdown, bringing the total to 5,454 cases in the country as of Saturday.

Nick Kyrgios Instagram post during Australia lockdown

In his latest post during Australia lockdown, Nick Kyrgios has written that the people with no earning or are running out of supply in terms of food during coronavirus can send him a private message and he will be delivering whatever food he has at their doorstep. Here's the Instagram post from Nick Kyrgios -

Fans react to Nick Kyrgios gesture amid Australia lockdown due to coronavirus



Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer donation for coronavirus

Recently, amongst other tennis stars, Rafael Nadal took to Twitter to praise Novak Djokovic for his generous contribution towards his fund in their fight against coronavirus. The World No. 2 had made an appeal to Spanish athletes to help him raise money to help fight the coronavirus. In one of the videos, Rafael Nadal said that he spoke with NBA's Pau Gasol about what they could do to help people and with the support of the Red Cross, they will be providing protective equipment and infrastructure to help families in Spain affected by the coronavirus.

Swiss international Roger Federer recently pledged to donate $1.04 million in his homeland to support those who contracted the virus. While talking about the donation, Roger Federer said that his contribution is just a start and he and his wife Mirka are hoping that others might join in supporting more families in need.

