'Not a nice situation': Somdev Devvarman comments on Sumit Nagal's sorry financial state

The much anticipated XIX Asian Games are set to roll in a few hours. The Indian contingent has reached Hangzhou and this time, the objective is to attain over 100 medals. One of the sporting events, where India always had a podium finish is Lawn Tennis, and this time as well the members of the squad are ready to pose a formidable challenge for the Gold Medal.

3 things you need to know

Asian Games 2022 scheduled to start from September 23,

Hangzhou, China is the host city for the games

Various medals from several disciplines are expected from Team India contingent

Also Read | 'I've Got An Opportunity': Former World No.1 Andy Murray Aims To End The Year On A High

Sumit Nagal highlights unfortunate financial state ahead of Asian Games

While all eyes are on Rohan Bopanna, as this could be his final hurrah! at the Asian Games, and thus it would be intriguing to witness whether the 43-year-old can once again emerge as the invinciple. A medal from Bopanna and Yuki Bhambri in the doubles category is highly probable. When it comes to Singles, the attention can get scattered but from the men's side, Sumit Nagal comes as the non-opaque figure on whom hopes would lie.

Sumit Nagal can make the headlines with his play, however, he came into the mainstream in the lead-up as well. In a recent interview with PTI, Nagal divulged the sorry state of his financial position and said that he is left with only 900 Euros (Approximately 80,000 rupees) in his bank account. The reveal is worrisome and to know more on this, Republicworld.com got the inputs of former India No.1, a stature that Nagal holds at present.

In a roundtable conference with Somdev Devvarman, Republic World urged the Asian Games Gold Medallist of 2010 to express his views on the plight of Nagal. Devvarman came up with a comprehensive reply and in the process also revealed what conversation he had with Sumit Nagal after he came up with a startling statement.

Also Read | 'I Do Not Know What To Do, I Have Given Up': India's No.1 Tennis Player Left With Less Than One Lakh In Bank A/c

Somdev Devvarman on Sumit Nagal's dismal state

'Whatever Sumit Nagal told us in his interview shouldn’t be news to people that follow Indian sport. I think everyone that’s played that has been in that situation, we know what it’s like. It’s obviously not a nice situation to be in that being said they’re the best way to. You know I had a conversation with Sumit after that article came out and we kind of left it with let’s focus on the things that we can focus on. Let’s focus on the fact that he is in a very good position to be in the top 100 next year. Let’s focus on the fact that the next 6 months are very important. What does he need to do now, how is he playing, small things that he can improve? And importantly kind of plan a preseason because that’s what is going to put him in a better position to get into the top 100. Again the reason I am coming at it from this angle is because as a player yourself you realise that the best way to kind of overcome all of this is, improve, win, get into the top 100, and play the bigger events because that’s where the money is ultimately. You know the truth of the matter is yes Sumit Nagal complained about that but also he happened to be in the US Open qualifier draw where he didn’t win and had he won he would’ve got 80,000 dollars, to be in the first round. You know Ankita Raina was in the final round of quails, still a very good paycheck but had she won it would have been her first main draw, and she would have got the 80,000 dollars as well. They were not good enough to win. That’s the reality of sport. And when you have that reality you also realise that the best thing that you need to do is go back to the drawing board work hard, focus and control the things that you can control. That being said does the system need to improve? Obviously! of course it needs to improve. Be it doesn’t start with Sumit Nagal, it started several years ago and sadly looking like it will continue for a long time unless private sponsors are set up but just take a look at the great impacts that have come in the Indian sport with JSW, with go sports, with so many different people coming in and then you look at the contributions of SAI and the different kinds of schemes that the govt has come up with that’s what actually led to the fact that we are growing now but the sad truth of it is in most sports, athletes find it very hard to make money and hence they are required to almost lean on financial support to kind of take that next step, that’s just a sad reality of sport here and it’s been that way for a very long time. Certainly not news to us.'

Note: The extensive coverage for the continental sporting spectacle -- Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games will be broadcast LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 4, and Sony Sports Ten 5 channels (SD & HD) with Hindi and English commentary for the broadcast sports. Additionally, Indian cricket teams’ matches will have commentary in Tamil and Telugu as well. The action will also be live streamed on its on-demand OTT platform Sony LIV.