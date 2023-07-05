Not Just Wimbledon, Just Oil Protestors Have Created Nuisance In Ashes And World Cup Too

Just Stop Oil protesters on Wednesday disrupted a tennis match at the ongoing Wimbledon 2023. The incident occurred during a match between Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov and Japan’s Sho Shimabukuro. The activists ran onto the court and scattered jigsaw puzzle pieces and orange-coloured confetti. They were escorted off by Wimbledon guards before being arrested by the police. The disruption happened despite the heightened security at Wimbledon in anticipation of an incident like this.

Just Stop Oil is an environmental activist group based out of the United Kingdom

The group was formed on February 14, 2022 and began protesting in March

The group wants the British government to stop issuing new fossil fuel licensing

List of sporting events disrupted by Just Stop Oil protesters

Protesters from the 'Just Stop Oil' movement have caused disruptions at several prominent sporting events in the UK this year. Their actions included briefly obstructing the England team bus during their one-off Test match against Ireland in London earlier last month. Additionally, they have targeted high-profile occasions such as Premier League soccer matches, the Premiership rugby final at Twickenham, and the World Snooker championship in Sheffield.

Last year, supporters of the environmental activist group disrupted the 2022 British Grand Prix as they walked onto the track after the race was suspended due to a crash and sat on it before being removed by the local police. They also attempted to disrupt a football match at Arsenal's home ground in March 2022 but were stopped from doing so. They were intercepted from interrupting another football game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

What are the demands of the 'Oil Protestors'?

The environmental activists' primary demand is for the Rishi Sunak-led British government to cease issuing new fuel licenses and halt production altogether, in an effort to combat climate change and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.The group has also staged protest at various art galleries in the UK over the last year or so.

