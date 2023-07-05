'Two Individuals Arrested': Wimbledon Issue Statement After Oil Protestors Disrupt Match

Wimbledon 2023 had a grand opening with several celebrity sightings and top tennis stars battling it out for the coveted title. Novak Djokovic will defend his title against top odds like Carlos Alcaraz, while Iga Swiatek is on the hunt for her moment to shine. The grand event is currently on day three and had an action-packed game going on. However, climate activists have intruded into the prestigious tournament.

3 things you need to know

Wimbledon 2023 began on July 3rd

The Tennis tournament becomes the latest event invaded by Just Stop Oil Protestors

The previous invasion took place at the Lord's Cricket Ground

Just Stop Oil Invades Wimbledon

Just Stop Oil activists invaded court 18 of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The ongoing match between Sho Shimabukuro and Grigor Dimitrov had to be suspended over the actions. Two activists with 'Just Stop Oil' on their t-shirts stormed in and tossed orange confetti and jigsaw puzzle pieces onto the grass. The actions had the players stunned, while the authorities came into action to take the invaders off the court. The tennis match had to be delayed as the court was being cleared up.

After the incident occurred, the tournament organizers shared a statement via Twitter:

Following an incident on Court 18, two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass and criminal damage and these individuals have now been removed from the Grounds. Play on the court was temporarily paused and, following a suspension in play due to a rain delay, play is about to resume.

As per Dailymail, the protestors ran into the court at around 2 pm. The match official had to stop both players when the protestors came into the court. The crowd was also booing and condemning their actions.

The actions in Wimbledon 2023 are coming after some activists ran into the Lord's Cricket Ground with Orange powder paint during the Ashes test series match between England and Australia. The players could hold them off and did not allow them to do any damage on the pitch. England's Jonny Bairstow had to carry a protestor off the ground to avoid further damage.