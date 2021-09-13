Novak Djokovic Breaks Down In US Open Final; 'love From Fans More Pleasing Than 21st Slam'

Even though Daniil Medvedev shattered Novak Djokovic's dream of winning a historic Calendar Grand Slam at the US Open 2021 final, a tearful world number one said that he won something that was more important to him than the accolades. The 20-time Grand Slam winner lauded the US Open fans for giving him so much love and motivation to achieve history, stating that he had never felt such love from the New York fans before.

It is fair to say that the Serbian legend has had one of the best years of success in tennis in a long time as he won 27 of the 28 Grand Slam matches in 2021. The last man to win the much-coveted Calendar Grand Slam was Rod Laver in 1969.

Novak Djokovic breaks down in US Open 2021 final

While Novak Djokovic admitted that a part of him was extremely sad to miss out on achieving history by winning the Calendar Grand Slam, he said that winning the love of the US Open fans was as good as winning 21 Grand Slams. While speaking at his post-match press conference, the Serbian legend said, "So many different emotions. What I said at the ceremony, I really mean it. Of course, part of me is very sad. It’s a tough one to swallow, this loss, I mean, considering everything that was on the line. But on the other hand, I felt something I never felt in my life here in New York."

"I love you guys."



All the feels from @DjokerNole to the fans in New York. pic.twitter.com/PnEHevMVKk — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2021

The world number one added, "The crowd made me very special. They pleasantly surprised me. I did not know, I did not expect anything, but the amount of support and energy and love I got from the crowd was something that I’ll remember forever. I mean, that’s the reason at the changeover I just teared up. The emotion, the energy was so strong. I mean, it’s as strong as winning 21 Grand Slams. That’s how I felt, honestly. I felt very, very special."

Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev US Open 2021 final review

The US Open 2021 final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev was completely a one-sided affair as the Russian beat the 20-time Grand Slam winner by a score of 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. This was Djokovic's first loss in a Grand Slam event in 2021. With everyone expecting him to achieve the milestone of going unbeaten in Slams this year, he said he felt relief once the match was over.

A salute to one of the greatest seasons in tennis history. pic.twitter.com/JZr8PnPVTR — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 12, 2021

While speaking at the post-match press conference he added, "I was glad it was over because the buildup for this tournament and everything that mentally, emotionally I had to deal with throughout the tournament in the last couple of weeks was just a lot. It was a lot to handle. I was just glad that finally, the run is over. At the same time, I felt sadness, disappointment, and also gratitude for the crowd and for that special moment that they've created for me on the court."