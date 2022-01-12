Novak Djokovic Breaks Silence Amid Alleged 'lying' Rumours On Immigration Document; Read

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic has issued a statement to clear the air surrounding his activities and attendance at events in December in the lead-up to his positive COVID-19 test. Last week, Djokovic sparked controversy after he secured a medical exemption and landed in Australia unvaccinated to take part in the 2022 Australian Open.

However, the World No. 1 ranked player was detained by the Australian Border Force and his visa was revoked over some irregularities found in his application. Djokovic challenged the decision in court following which his visa was reinstated and he was allowed to stay in Australia for the first grand slam of the year.

Djokovic submitted in the court that he had tested positive for the COVID-19 in December before coming to Australia which is why he did not need the vaccine. After the details of his court filings emerged, questions were raised regarding his decision to attend public events despite testing positive for COVID-19.

'It was an error of judgement'

Djokovic turned to social media on Wednesday to clarify what he claims are "misinformation" about his activities in December in the lead-up to his positive PCR test. Djokovic said he attended a basketball game in Belgrade on December 14 following which multiple people tested positive for COVID-19. The Serbian star added that despite having no symptoms, he took a rapid antigen test on December 16, which was negative. Djokovic said out of an abundance of caution, he also took an RT-PCR test the same day.

Djokovic said he attended a tennis event in Belgrade on December 17 to present awards to children. He said he took a rapid antigen test before going to the event, adding "it was negative". The 20-time Grand Slam winner said it was not until after the event that he received a positive PCR test following which he cancelled all his engagements except an interview for the L'Equipe. Djokovic said he felt obliged to go ahead with the interview as he didn't want to let the journalist down.

Djokovic admitted that giving the interview was an error of judgement on his part, adding 'I should have rescheduled this commitment".

Talking about the rumours surrounding his travel declaration, Djokovic said his agent mistakenly ticked the wrong box while filling the form about his previous travel before landing in Australia. Djokovic said it was a human error and certainly not deliberate. Djokovic said his team has already provided additional information to the Australian government to clarify the matter.

