More than 2.02 million Americans have been infected with the coronavirus strain over the last three-four months. Of these, more than 114K citizens have sadly died due to COVID-19 related complications. Despite all this, America is slowly starting to open its economy with most states lifting the imposed lockdown with certain restrictions, of course. However, the ongoing civil unrest due to the hoards of protests across the nation could lead to a nasty second wave of coronavirus in the coming weeks. Due to these issues, it can be understood why three-time US Open winner Novak Djokovic is unsure of participating in the Grand Slam tournament this year.

US Open 2020 date

Novak Djokovic on defending champion Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic considers boycotting US Open 2020 amid Coronavirus fears

The Serbian tennis ace, who is currently at the top of the ATP rankings, is reportedly in two minds with regards to his participation in the US Open 2020. While talking to Serbia’s state broadcaster RTS on Tuesday, Djokovic claimed that the restrictions that will be in place for US Open 2020 in New York this year will be “extreme” and not sustainable due to the Coronavirus USA pandemic. The Serb was quoted saying ,“Most of the players I have talked to were quite negative on whether they would go there. For me currently, as things stand, most probably the season will continue on clay at the beginning of September.”

Coronavirus USA: US Open 2020 date

No official date has been confirmed for this year's US Open and it is still unclear whether the competition will be held at all. Just like all other major sporting events across the globe, even tennis matches were put on hold since March during the initial stages of the coronavirus pandemic. All previously scheduled tournaments have been scrapped until at least late July. That also includes the French Open, which was supposed to conclude last weekend but was postponed until September. In fact, even the Wimbledon competition this year was cancelled for the first time since 1945.

