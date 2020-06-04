Rafael Nadal Pessimistic About Defending Coveted US Open Title In 2020

World No.2 Rafael Nadal has said that he is not sure if the US Open 2020 tournament will happen amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. With lockdown rules relaxed in Spain, Rafael Nadal took the court recently for some tennis action. Ever since COVID-19 pandemic in March, Rafael Nadal has been forced to sit at home and wonder if tennis action will start anytime soon.

Rafael Nadal speaks about the chances of US Open 2020 taking place

According to a report in the Associated Press, Rafael Nadal while speaking to the media through a video conference, said that for now, he doesnt think the US Open 2020 will happen and the chances of the tournament being conducted depend on the information about how the virus evolves and how the situation is going to be in New York in a couple of months.

Rafael Nadal further said that for the US Open 2020 to happen, there are two key requirements. Firstly, the assurance about being protected from coronavirus and secondly, everyone must be able to fly internationally. He said that players won't come back until the situation is completely safe enough in terms of health.

According to the report, a decision about the US Open 2020 is expected within weeks; with the tournament's main draw scheduled to begin in New York on August 31. The US Tennis Association's chief executive for pro tennis, Stacey Allaster, told the Associated Press on Saturday that contingency plans include providing charter flights from around the world for players and requiring proof of negative virus tests before travel.

French Open postponed: Rafael Nadal clears air on defending his title

The French Open postponed news came as a major setback for Rafael Nadal, who was looking to win his 20th Grand Slam title and equal Roger Federer's record. The French Open was postponed from May to September and Rafael Nadal, during an interview with Stade 2 on France 3, was asked about his participation at the French Open 2020.

Rafael Nadal replied that he is not seeing the future of tennis from a professional point of view but from a medical and health point of view. The World No.2 said that he would play the French Open 2020 even though he wouldn't prefer playing without fans in the arena.

French Open postponed: Novak Djokovic misses Roland Garros

While Rafael Nadal talked about defending his title at Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic recently took to Twitter and shared a 17-second video of himself beckoning a packed Roland Garros crowd for engaging into a synchronised clapping routine with him. In his post, the 17-time Grand Slam winner also added a caption by writing that he is missing the now postponed French Open.

(IMAGE: RAFAEL NADAL / INSTAGRAM)